Lizzo, Jay Z Producer Nate Mercereau Debuts THIS SIMULATION IS A GOOD ONE

Rising artist Nate Mercereau unveils the lead track from his forthcoming debut album today, "This Simulation Is A Good One." Listen here. Joy Techniques, the first full-length from the composer, producer and virtuosic multi-instrumentalist, is out July 12 on his own labelHow So Records.

"'This Simulation is a Good One' is about taking a moment to notice the details of the world around you," says Mercereau of the track. "Slowing down to appreciate the beautiful intricacies of every day life. It's a state of appreciation for the countless little events that had to happen for you to be where you are today. Everything from the mundane to the spectacular. Even if we are not the original beings and we are participating in the ancestor simulation, it's a good one. This song was made in Elysian Heights, Los Angeles on a Tascam 388 with Roland GR300 guitar synthesizer and live percussion from Derek G Taylor."

"This Simulation Is A Good One" follows the release of the album's Terrace Martin-featuring title track-watch the Miko Revereza-directed video here-and "Righteous Energy." Joy Techniques is available for preorder now via howsorecords.com.

Mercereau-known for his work with Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Sheila E. Jay Z, Leon Bridges, Rhyeand many more-made the psych-experimentalist Joy Techniques over the past several years at his studio in Echo Park. Notably, Mercereau created the album without any keys, instead relying on guitar, drums, and a collection of rare '70s and '80s guitar synths including the Roland GR300 paired with the Roland G303 guitar, Roland GR500 and GR700s, the Korg X911 and a handful of others.

Following packed May and June dates, Mercereau will play Los Angeles' The Virgil on July 12 in celebration of the release of Joy Techniques, with further dates confirmed through the end of the year. May's installment saw a guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington. See full details below.

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam", "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

July 12 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

September 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

October 6 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

November 3 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

December 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit Alexander Gay





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You