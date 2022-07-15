Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lizzo Debuts New Album 'Special'

SPECIAL is available everywhere now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.

Jul. 15, 2022  

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo has officially announced today's release of her highly-anticipated new album, SPECIAL, available everywhere now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records

Produced by such award-winning hitmakers as Lizzo's long time collaborator Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson (Adele, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus), Max Martin (The Weeknd, Coldplay, Britney Spears) and Benny Blanco (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5), SPECIAL includes new tracks "2B Loved (Am I Ready)," and the uplifting title track "Special," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

This morning sees Lizzo introducing both songs with a celebratory live performance as part of NBC's 2022 "Citi Concert Series on TODAY." "Special" has already proven a worldwide fan favorite after Lizzo's recent performances on NBC's Saturday Night Live and an unforgettable installment of Carpool Karaoke on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which amassed 1M views in the first 24 hours following its premiere last month and soon rose to #4 on YouTube's "Trending" chart.

Upcoming TV appearances also include a re-airing of her Saturday Night Live double duty on NBC tomorrow night (July 16th), and an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airing Monday, July 18th on Bravo.

SPECIAL also includes instant hit, the worldwide smash "About Damn Time," currently #2 on Billboard's "Hot 100" after lighting up TikTok with over 5M creates, hitting TikTok's #1 overall sound in the US. With over 1 million units sold, "About Damn Time" is #1 at Top 40 radio and building #1 on Hot AC.

On track to become Lizzo's highest streaming song thus far, "About Damn Time" - which marks Lizzo's fourth top 10 "Hot 100" hit, following "Truth Hurts" (which spent seven weeks at #1), "Good As Hell," and "Rumors(Feat. Cardi B) - is joined by a dancefloor-inspired remix by German producer/DJ Purple Disco Machine, as well as an official music video now boasting over 57M views via YouTube.

