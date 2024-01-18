Lizzie No Shares 'Halfsies' Feat. Allison Russell And Attacca Quartet

Lizzie No's new album drops tomorrow.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Lizzie No Shares 'Halfsies' Feat. Allison Russell And Attacca Quartet

Lizzie No (she/they) shares “Halfsies,” the title track to their new album that drops tomorrow via Thirty Tigers / Miss Freedomland.

The album's opening song features Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Allison Russell and strings from members of the Grammy-winning group Attacca Quartet, who deliver a frenetic, inescapable tension that is quelled only by No's plaintive vocals.

The track was featured this morning at FLOOD, who said it “paints a portrait of trauma as a form of sensory deprivation in a world of overstimulation using colorful instrumental brush strokes that build from lone acoustic guitar to a raucous swell of orchestration.”   

Pre-save Halfsies.

Lizzie No on the song: “Picture Jackson Pollock in an empty airplane hangar, preparing a canvas with basket woven strips of blue tape before he begins creating a universe of color on top. Once the paint dries, he pulls the tape away, leaving strips of stark white right up against the chaos. This is the experience of remembering a life warped by trauma.

One moment you are in the street level cacophony of ordinary life, and the next moment you are underwater where everything is silent. This is where your pain lives. This is where you place all the most shameful pieces of yourself. This is where the game begins.”  

Halfsies has garnered early acclaim from press including Rolling Stone, Under The Radar, The Bluegrass Situation and Billboard. The album's breakout single “The Heartbreak Store” was hailed as a “lovely little ballad” by Stereogum, and No is featured as No Depression's Spotlight Artist this month. No has shared several other singles, including the darkly determined road song “Annie Oakley” and the driving debut track “Lagunita,” feat. Kill Rock Stars recording artist Brian Dunne.   

Lizzie No's beautifully intricate songwriting blends together the political and personal as naturally as their patchwork of influences. Able to move frequently and seamlessly between overlapping musical circles, No has toured with Iron & Wine, Son Little and Adia Victoria, and collaborated with Pom Pom Squad and Domino Kirke.

This week, they hit the road on a coast-to-coast headlining tour in support of their new album, kicking things off on January 19 in Brooklyn, before making stops in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and more.

Lizzie No 2024 Tour Dates

1/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool 1/20 – New Adams, MA – MASS MoCA
1/21 – Boston, MA – Rockwood Music Hall
1/23-26 – London, UK – Americanafest UK
1/26 – Chicago, IL – Cosmic Country Showcase at Sleeping Village
1/27 – Ann Arbor, MI – Ann Arbor Folk Festival
2/8 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
2/9 – Portland, OR – Polaris
2/10 – Baker City, OR – Churchill Baker
2/13 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Music Hall
2/14 – Palo Alto, CA – Mitchell Park Community Center
2/15 – Chico, CA – Chico Women's Club
2/16 – Sacramento, CA – Torch Club
2/17 – Los Angelea, CA – McCabe's 
3/13 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic
3/14 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room
3/15 – Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern
3/16 – Fort Worth, TX – FWAAMFest
3/21 – Kennett Square, PA – Kennett Flash
3/22 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
3/23 – Washington, DC – Jammin Java
3/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena
3/29 – Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room
3/30 – Portland, ME – SPACE



