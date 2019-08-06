Live Well Shares COOL BANDS, Streaming Now on Kerrang

New York emo punk band Live Well has shared the second single from their forthcoming debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary. "Cool Bands," a punchy track about wanting to feel like a part of something bigger than yourself, is streaming now exclusively on Kerrang.

On the new track, lead singer Paul Masbad shares: "This is a song I wrote about Max -- and other people in our local scene I was friends with -- and how I looked up to them as musicians / artists in bands. It comes from a place of wanting to be included in the community and wanting to feel a part of something bigger than yourself. It's one of my favorites to play because it reminds me about everyone I share the stage with and how I've looked up to them for so long."

Listen here:

Recorded at Lumber Yard Recording under the tutelage of Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard), Perfectly Temporary is set to be released on September 6th, 2019. For additional information, or to pre-order the album, please visit: LiveWell.bandcamp.com.

Live Well is an emotional punk band from the greater New York area. The band was started by Paul Masbad and Max Johl after traveling the country together in late 2017. In late April 2018 Live Well released First Demos and have been playing and writing relentlessly ever since.

With a full length completed, Live Well headed to Lumber Yard Recording studios to work with Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) to record their debut album in August 2018. The band - comprised of Paul (guitar/lead vocals), Max Johl (guitar/vocals), Luis Castro (bass/vocals), and Neil Stafford (drums) - is excited to continue to share their nostalgic music and deep rooted lyrics with new fans through live shows.

Live Well are eagerly preparing to share their debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary, out September 6, 2019. Pre-orders are available now at LiveWell.bandcamp.com .





