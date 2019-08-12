Live Nation And Ticketmaster Australasia Announce Partnership With Hertz In Australia & New Zealand

Live Nation and Ticketmaster Australasia, both Live Nation Entertainment companies, has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Hertz to become the exclusive car rental brand partner across Australia and New Zealand.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation fans in both countries will be provided with special Hertz offers. In addition, Hertz customers will have the opportunity to win tickets to their favourite Live Nation tours, gaining access to specific offers and discounts.

As part of the partnership, Live Nation has also announced they will utilise Hertz vehicle rental services to drive artists and crew to all of their tours - encompassing more than a thousand live events per annum in Australia and New Zealand.

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australia, said:"Through this new strategic partnership, we're looking forward to helping Hertz provide their valued customers with access to Live Nation's growing entertainment portfolio of music, family and comedy tours, and events.In addition, our business will proudly use Hertz car rental services exclusively in the production of more than 1,000 live events per year in Australia and New Zealand, across hundreds of tours."

Also commenting on the partnership, Damien Shaw, General Manager Hertz Australia and New Zealand, said: "We're excited to be partnering with Live Nation and Ticketmaster as it provides our valued customers with exclusive and exciting offers that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Our focus is on delivering a quality service for all our loyal customers and to further enhance our customer experience. This new partnership allows us to achieve this in a fun and rewarding way."

To kick-off the new partnership, two consumer promotions were launched in June, providing Hertz customers with the chance to win a "Golden Pass." One lucky Hertz customer in Australia will win six double passes to any Live Nation gig and four double passes will be awarded to the winner in New Zealand. To enter, customers simply join Hertz's free loyalty program; Gold Plus Rewards.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You