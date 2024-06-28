Liv Hanna Releases New Single 'Tease Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A couple weeks ago, AWAL's Liv Hanna teamed up with DJ and producer ASPEN and released "Endgame." "Endgame" marked Liv Hanna's first dabble into the EDM genre. The singer-songwriter and model is already back with a new single, "TEASE ME." "TEASE ME" further showcases Liv Hanna's vast range and versatility as it is a sound that has yet to be heard from her. She adds yet another layer to her impressive discography with the sensual, flirtatious Pop track.

"TEASE ME" is different from the melancholia that Liv Hanna tends to write about. The song is a fun, sultry record that is about what its title suggests. The track is laced with risqué, playful lyrics. Liv Hanna exudes confidence and fierceness in "TEASE ME." The single urges listeners to be themselves, and let loose every now and then.

The Alt-Pop, Electropop anthem was produced by budding producer Flex, while the lyrics were penned by Liv Hanna solely. The 21-year-old songstress has been nonstop with the releases and still has many more to come this year. Liv Hanna will be premiering "TEASE ME" live on the day after its release at her Breaking Sound's show at Pianos NYC on June 29th, 2024. Come let Liv Hanna tease you.

Stream "TEASE ME": https://open.spotify.com/track/0nvEmXLRXNegwrB3R0lzRz

Follow Liv Hanna:

https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa

https://www.tiktok.com/@livhannasongss

Comments