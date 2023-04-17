Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May

Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May

The album will be released on May 12th on Century Family/The Orchard. 

Apr. 17, 2023  

Little Hurt (the Alt.Pop solo project of Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has announced his new album 'Lovely Hours' will be released on May 12th on Century Family/The Orchard.

The 10 track album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles "Buttercup"(Featuring The Ready Set), "Cooler If U Did", "Get Out Of My Life", "Pineapple Pizza" and "See You Again".

The "Lovely Hours" album pre-saves/pre-orders are ongoing. A video for the album focus track "I Can Do Better Than You" is in the final stages of production and will be released alongside the album.

Dieden says of the "Lovely Hours" LP "I decided to name the album after the song of the same name because I felt like it perfectly encapsulated what I've been going through for the last few years. It rounded out what this record sounds like: Sonically happy - but with sad lyrics".

Dieden has proven to be a prolific songwriter who has been pumping out hit after hit since he debuted as Little Hurt in 2019, having amassed more than 33 million total audio streams to date. "Better Drugs" and "Good As It Gets" helped establish his solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's.

"My Head Hurts" became an instantly memorable track that received Advanced Placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Amazon Music. 'Alaska' was a hit during the summer of 2021, spending 4 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation Top 18 Countdown, charting Top 35 on Alternative Radio nationally and placement on key Alternative playlists on all major streaming services.

Little Hurt career accelerated with the release of his "Every Second" EP receiving plaudits from several press outlets, including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Alternative Press, Pop Matters, American Songwriter, Music Connection, and more. He's an in-demand cowriter and performer who was featured on the song "19" with New Dialog and "Lonely" with Twin XL and Rad Horror.

Summer tour dates are currently in the works to support the "Lovely Hours" LP.



Joshua Radin Reveals New Single Man Of The Year Photo
Joshua Radin Reveals New Single 'Man Of The Year'
JOSHUA RADIN is back with the intimate new single “Man of the Year”, taken from an upcoming collection “though the world will tell me so, volume 2.' The new single arrives as the US troubadour embarks on a European tour this month. Remaining tickets are on sale now here.
Luke Combs Achieves Record-Breaking Weekend in Nashville Photo
Luke Combs Achieves Record-Breaking Weekend in Nashville
The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, which was announced only one week prior. In recent years, Titans stadium has been home to such acts as Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to name a few.
Bruce Cockburn On A Roll Announces 44 Date North American & UK Tour Photo
Bruce Cockburn 'On A Roll' Announces 44 Date North American & UK Tour
Bruce Cockburn has won 13 JUNO Awards, an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades. He has 22 gold and platinum records including a six-times platinum record for his Christmas album.
Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour Throughout Summer 2023 Photo
Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour Throughout Summer 2023
The announcement comes following Moon Walker's electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, which arrived in October 2022. The biting, thrashing garage rock paired with poignant, timely lyrics will only be elevated as the artist takes the 25M+ streams from 2022 to the live stage in 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'
April 14, 2023

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single “Dropped The Lo” via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The frenetic production on “Dropped The Lo” underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.
Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'
April 14, 2023

It is a stunning collection of cinematic, jazz electronica, with the sensual, Lo-Fi beats of focus track ‘Utopia’ featuring Samantha James. The album follows the recent single ‘Then It Hits You’ with Marie Dahlstrom on vocals, which saw Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, dubstep-esque beats and keys.
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABCLIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABC
April 14, 2023

'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show. 'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, and more.
Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on FilmAmazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film
April 14, 2023

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film. Talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM’s extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'
April 14, 2023

Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem “What Was.” Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE.
share