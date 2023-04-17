Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May

Little Hurt (the Alt.Pop solo project of Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has announced his new album 'Lovely Hours' will be released on May 12th on Century Family/The Orchard.

The 10 track album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles "Buttercup"(Featuring The Ready Set), "Cooler If U Did", "Get Out Of My Life", "Pineapple Pizza" and "See You Again".

The "Lovely Hours" album pre-saves/pre-orders are ongoing. A video for the album focus track "I Can Do Better Than You" is in the final stages of production and will be released alongside the album.

Dieden says of the "Lovely Hours" LP "I decided to name the album after the song of the same name because I felt like it perfectly encapsulated what I've been going through for the last few years. It rounded out what this record sounds like: Sonically happy - but with sad lyrics".

Dieden has proven to be a prolific songwriter who has been pumping out hit after hit since he debuted as Little Hurt in 2019, having amassed more than 33 million total audio streams to date. "Better Drugs" and "Good As It Gets" helped establish his solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's.

"My Head Hurts" became an instantly memorable track that received Advanced Placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Amazon Music. 'Alaska' was a hit during the summer of 2021, spending 4 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation Top 18 Countdown, charting Top 35 on Alternative Radio nationally and placement on key Alternative playlists on all major streaming services.

Little Hurt career accelerated with the release of his "Every Second" EP receiving plaudits from several press outlets, including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Alternative Press, Pop Matters, American Songwriter, Music Connection, and more. He's an in-demand cowriter and performer who was featured on the song "19" with New Dialog and "Lonely" with Twin XL and Rad Horror.

Summer tour dates are currently in the works to support the "Lovely Hours" LP.