Little Big Town to Release 'The Christmas Record' in October

Santa Claus is coming to (Little Big) Town! Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – are giving us an early holiday gift with their first-ever Christmas album with The Christmas Record, out October 4 via Capitol Records Nashville. Pre-save HERE. Can’t wait to deck the halls? “Christmas Night With You” is available on all DSPs now.

From the warm invitation of the opening track “Glow” to the irresistible groove of closer “Holiday,” the 11-track record – produced by Dave Cobb – is full of stunning renditions of country classics and festive originals to keep you dancing through the New Year and beyond.

“Ever since we started as a band, we have dreamed of making a Christmas record. We all love the traditions of the season and treasure the memories with our families,” shares Jimi Westbrook. “For our 25th year together, we finally made that record. We wrote several original songs for the project, and also recorded some of our favorites we've been singing together for years. We're so proud of how it came together and hope the fans love it as much as we do.”

This marks a year of firsts for Little Big Town - last month, the band kicked off their blockbuster 25th anniversary celebration with their first-ever Greatest Hits album. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group’s genre-defining discography, the record pays tribute to their remarkable journey thus far, and teases what’s to come thanks to fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

This fall, Little Big Town will hit the road for the Take Me Home Tour, which kicks off October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and makes stops at arenas nationwide with special guest Sugarland - full routing below. Along with the 18-stop touring run, the band will be ringing in the holidays with NBC for their one-of-a-kind special, “Little Big Town’s Christmas at The Opry.” The 2-hour holiday spectacular will feature performances from Little Big Town along with some extra-special guests. Stay tuned for more updates!

The Christmas Record

Glow Santa Claus Is Back In Town If We Make It Through December Someday At Christmas Christmas Night With You Believe In Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Tennessee Christmas Christmas Time Is Here Evergreen Holiday

Tour Dates

October 24 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 25 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

October 26 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

October 31 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

November 1 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 2 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 7 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

November 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 9 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

November 14 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

November 15 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

November 16 – Vibrant Arena at The MARK – Moline, IL

November 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

November 22 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 23 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

December 11 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

December 12 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

December 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

About Little Big Town

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – burst onto the music scene 25 years ago with smash hits “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.” The band’s breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKiller produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015 “Girl Crush.” 2017’s The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts to critical acclaim and features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.” In January 2020, the band released their self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, which once again hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated songs “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” - the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In September 2022, they released their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group in 2022. To date, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. To celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, Little Big Town released their first-ever career-spanning Greatest Hits album on August 9th, which features collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland. Along with the new album, Little Big Town are gearing up to play arenas nationwide on The Take Me Home Tour, with special guests and recent collaborators Sugarland. Celebrations are set to continue into the New Year with the band’s recently-announced first-ever Christmas album, The Christmas Record, coming October 4th.

