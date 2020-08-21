Listen to Lea Salonga's Inspiring Anthem of Hope 'Dream Again'

Artists, health care workers, and others share their dreams in the music video.

No one inspires us to dream quite like Lea Salonga and her inspiring voice. The Tony winner shared an uplifting anthem 'Dream Again' with Hollywood Life today.

Watch the music video below!

Artists, health care workers, and fans shared their dreams in the music video. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have been devastating this year, but Salonga clearly values the power of music to pull us through. The tune was the brain child of Blair Bodine and Daniel Edmonds performed beautifully by Salonga. Profits from "Dream Again" will be donated to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor's Fund.

"In these times of self-isolation and global uncertainty I wanted to bring together colleagues and friends to share a message of solidarity and hope. Each of us is learning to adapt to our new, temporary ways of life but it doesn't mean that we can't think about, meditate on and wish for the people, places, and things we once experienced in our day to day lives - maybe we even took them for granted from time to time, just a little bit. This song is a message to us all that it's okay to be sad, it's okay to feel lonely and it's okay to miss whatever it is we're missing but that it will get better. It's an anthem for resilience and hope and a reminder for all of us that dreamed once before that it's time to 'Dream Again.'

'Dream Again' has been a global effort and Zoom has been our best friend. This collaboration has taken us across three continents, five time zones and been a labor of love I will not soon forget. Our incredible composers, Daniel and Blair, have been up at all hours working together on music and lyrics from Australia and Vermont, respectively. Coupled with our musical and production team around the globe (California, New York, North Carolina, Manila, Kuala Lumpur) they have crafted a song that I'm so excited to share with the world." - Lea Salonga

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

