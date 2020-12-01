Listen to Karen Waldrup's New Holiday Classic 'Mary's Very First Christmas'

Viral sensation and charismatic entertainer Karen Waldrup released the inspirational "Mary's Very First Christmas" on Friday. The single, written by Daniel L. Johnson, Wood A. Newton and Mike Loudermilk and included in Mansion Entertainment's Vol 22 Compilation album, really drew Waldrup in and she knew she had to record it.



"I didn't write this song but when I heard it, I fell in love with it & am honored to sing it," explains Waldrup. "It's the story of Christmas and is like watching a movie when you listen to it. It's a classic Christmas song, one with feel good vibes to uplift everyone this holiday & for many years to come!"



Even though Waldrup is a country singer, the inspirational and religious tone of this song should come as no surprise to Waldrup Worldwide as she is very outspoken about her faith.



Country singer/songwriter and innovative entrepreneur Karen Waldrup has captivated audiences all over the world through her authenticity, charismatic live performances and her new styling of nostalgic (as well as modern) country music. Her Waldrup Worldwide fan base is over a million people strong and growing daily. Her online videos have been viewed over 400 million times.



During the worldwide pandemic, Waldrup has continued to be innovative and connect with fans in creative ways. She released the single "Breakthrough" on May 1 and celebrated the release with a six week series of Digital Pep Rallies that featured a dance party to the song every week, inspiring speakers and an all around good time.



She also released the light-hearted "I Go By Jane Doe," which Music Row calls "a roaring good time with a take-no-prisoners" attitude."



Karen also launched "HOMEFEST" where she is playing intimate concerts for fans across the country.



Waldrup's debut album JUSTIFIED, produced by multi-award winner Garth Fundis (known for his work with Trisha Yearwood and Alabama, among others) and funded solely through fan participation via an Indiegogo campaign, debuted on four of Billboard's Album Charts (Country Album Sales, Heatseekers, Heatseekers South Central and Independent Albums). "Sometimes He Does", one of the songs featured on JUSTIFIED, was included in Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 10 Country and Americana songs of the week immediately following its release. Music Row icon and historian Robert Oermann deemed the track a "Disc of The Day", adding that Waldrup is a "real deal country singer."



Karen has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Netflix, The Hallmark Channel, Bravo TV, Facebook Artist of the Day, NASCAR ESPN Live, the NFL Experience Superbowl XLVII, CMT and hundreds of other outlets world-wide. She has scored 10 Nashville Industry Music Awards and won the 2019 Torch Award from the Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Awards.



Last year, Waldrup played sold-out shows in such cities as London, Atlanta, Knoxville, Dallas and beyond. Waldrup currently hosts a weekly online series on Country Rebel's Facebook page entitled "Waldrup Wednesday". The show initially airs every Wednesday at 5PM CT and can be accessed on-demand anytime via Facebook and YouTube.



Waldrup is a BMI songwriter, a member of NARAS/The Recording Academy (the "Grammy" organization), the CMA and has partnered with Mission of Hope: Haiti.



