Listen to Big Ideas' 'The American Dream' EP

A song about mislaid patriotism and the great potential in us all, the EP was led by "The American Dream" (feat. Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News), a song inspired by the misunderstood "Born In The USA," which can be interpreted as ironic or as an uncomplicated celebration.

"Whilst writing, we had the idea for a song that commented on two realities that exist in the world today," the band said. "'The American Dream' embodies that drive to improve life for the individual-on the surface, easy to understand ... like our song. But that short sightedness ignores challenges that can only be solved as a collective. The dream you're sold isn't always the reality you end up paying for."

As an urgent response to the recent U.S. election and enormous societal challenges, Lankester created a short film for the title track. The video is a personal character study of a young, aspiring boxer-a visceral, pitch-black depiction of one man's journey through contemporary America.

"What I relished about the challenge of creating the video for 'The American Dream' was the dichotomy between the seemingly breezy surface of the song and the very contemporary dystopian themes running almost hidden underneath," Lankester said. "Could we push this dark narrative concept as far as we could whilst ensuring the film always worked in service to the music? This was the challenge that was a pleasure to tackle head on." Watch the music video for "The American Dream" on Vimeo HERE.

Music by Big Ideas will be released as a collection of EPs, each led by a film of incredible artistic quality. Pairing Nicholson's compassionate and melodic writing with Harrison's ability to create sonic worlds of introspective depth and lively rhythm has generated a magic alchemy of sparkling pop-infused grooves and thought-provoking lyrics. Each track featured on this impressive debut showcase tells a story that is both personal and universal, building on The Boxer Rebellion's knack for allowing the audience its own space for individual interpretation.

Listen to the album here:

