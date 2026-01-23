Listen: Vocalist Martin Bonventre Releases Debut EP 'Swingin' in a New Dimension'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical theater performer Martin Bonventre has released his debut EP, the jazzy Swingin' in a New Dimension, via Splendido Productions. The recording collects eight of Bonventre's favorite songs culled from film and Broadway theater classics and pop. Listen to it below.

Bonventre's debut album features a New York City quintet, and with musical arrangements and production by his voice teacher, Jackie Presti. The band includes pianist Jason Yeager, along with bassist Boots Maleson, drummer Tony Tedesco, and a duo of horn players--Greg Ruvolo on trumpet and flugelhorn and Geoff Burke on soprano and tenor saxophones, as well as flutes.

“They all have such a wide array of artists that they worked with,” said Bonventre. “Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Vic Damone, and they also were in the orchestras of numerous Broadway shows. They’ve worked with the best, and they elevate me."

A longtime performer of regional and summer stock theater as well as theatrical tours, Bonventre is a newcomer to the jazz scene. "It’s the right time to take my earlier musical theater experiences and apply them to the art of jazz," he says. "I'm singing music I've always loved and the difference is that now, instead of singing from a character in a show's point of view, I'm singing as 'me.' I get to play myself now and my approach is that of a storyteller."

The album includes the 1963 rom-com show tune "She Loves Me," the Johnny Mercer song "Something's Gotta Give," Michel Legrand's ballad “You Must Believe in Spring,” “Oh! Look at Me Now," She’s Out of My Life,” “I’m All Smiles" (from the 1965 Broadway show The Yearling), and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” by Broadway composer Frank Loesser.

Photo Credit: Ted Ely