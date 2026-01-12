Listen: Seventeen's DxS and Seungkwan Drop First Mini Album 'Serenade'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DxS (SEVENTEEN), comprising SEVENTEEN’s vocal powerhouses DK and SEUNGKWAN, have released their 1st Mini Album, Serenade. The album traces the emotional arc of a relationship, from meeting to parting, led by the lead single “Blue."

Beyond the lead single, the album is filled with songs that follow the trajectory of love. DK and SEUNGKWAN each showcase a solo track—“Rockstar (DK Solo),” a message of gratitude, and “Dream Serenade (SEUNGKWAN Solo),” exploring the concept of truly understanding one another. The duo both participated in writing and composing each of their solo tracks, while both appear as lyricists on the final track.

Listen to the mini album below:

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO— holding the titles for the two best-selling K-pop releases of all time: FML (Apr 2023) and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (Oct 2023) SEVENTEEN went on to solidify their global presence as FML (with more than 6.4 million copies sold) became the IFPI-certified top-selling album worldwide in 2023.

They soared to new heights in 2024, making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Crowned ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS.

Their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, tying their highest record. For touring, the group ranks No. 1 among K-pop acts and No. 3 overall on Billboard’s 2025 midyear Boxscore charts.

Photo Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment