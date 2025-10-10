Listen: Michael Bublé Releases ‘It’s Time’ 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Michael Bublé is celebrating two decades of his multi-platinum second full-length offering, It’s Time, with the release of the brand new 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition.

Boasting two previously unreleased tracks as well as bonus remixes, studio and live recordings, the album is available in multiple configurations, including 2LP Silver Vinyl, 2CD, and Digital Deluxe versions HERE. Listen to the album below.

Heralding the release in July, Bublé shared the first of two previously unreleased songs entitled “Just Like You.” He initially wrote the song at 16 years old. Additionally, the 20th Anniversary Deluxe includes “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the second previously unreleased track, as well as newly remastered bonus tracks such as "Mack The Knife," "Dream A Little Dream Of Me," "I'm Beginning To See The Light," and more. Produced by of David Foster, Humberto Gatica, and Tommy LiPuma, It’s Time originally landed on February 8, 2005. It topped the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart at #1 and cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard200 at #7.

Bublé has also returned as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for a third consecutive season. Bublé joined the coaching panel in September 2024, taking home back-to-back wins on both Seasons 26 and 27. Season 28 of The Voice premiered on Monday, September 22.

Additionally, Bublé will make a guest appearance on the third season of the Apple TV+ multi-award-winning, globe-trotting travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” which follows his most recent credit as a featured musical guest star on Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb.”

In 2024, he dropped the greatest hits album, The Best Of Bublé—which consists of 21 tracks from across his catalog. A year prior, he took home his fifth GRAMMY® Award for “Higher” in the category of “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.” He has scored 12 total nominations to date.

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, in addition to 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams.

He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Michael’s 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3.