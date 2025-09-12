Listen: Matteo Bocelli Releases New Album 'Falling in Love'

Check out the new album now.
International recording artist Matteo Bocelli has released his sophomore album, Falling in Love, via Decca Records. Bocelli has released the music video for the title track, which he performed earlier this week on Live with Kelly and Mark. Watch the performance HERE and the music video HERE. Listen to the album below.
Bocelli's new album was recorded in his hometown of Tuscany with producer Martin Terefe (Shawn Mendes, Jason Mraz) and a world-class ensemble. Falling in Love marks a new era for the , blending his classical, Italian heritage with modern pop for a taste of ‘la dolce vita.'
Bocelli co-wrote all of the album’s original songs, collaborating with acclaimed songwriters including Terefe, Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol), and Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande). Matteo invited each musician and producer to his home to record the album, infusing the album with his love of Italy and his heritage.
This fall, Bocelli will return to the US during his Falling in Love World Tour. He kicked off his US tour last night in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre. The tour will include 14 dates across the country, including a stop at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles on September 16. For more information and tickets, please visit here.
Bocelli has collaborated with stars like Ed Sheeran and Sofia Carson, and performed for some of the biggest names across the world, including King Charles III, President Biden, The Kardashians, and even opened for Lionel Richie. Last weekend, he performed alongside his father for Pope Leo XIV in Italy.
Tuesday, September 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Sun Rose
Saturday, November 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente
Sunday, November 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Tuesday, December 2 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, December 4 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
Saturday, December 6 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center
Sunday, December 7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, December 10 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
Friday, December 12 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
Saturday, December 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Tuesday, December 16 - Wilmington, DE - The Playhouse on Rodney Square
Wednesday, December 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
Friday, December 19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Photo credit: Vicoolya and Saida
Videos