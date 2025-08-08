Listen: Matteo Bocelli Drops New Single 'Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedosi' Feat. Gianluca Grignani

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International recording artist Matteo Bocelli has released “Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedosi,” a brand-new duet with Italian performer Gianluca Grignani. This reimagination of Grignani’s 1995 chart-topping hit arrives ahead of Bocelli's sophomore album, Falling In Love, set for release on September 12 via Decca Records.

Bocelli and Grignani debuted the duet live for the first time last month during a performance at Tuscany’s Teatro del Silenzio, an annual concert series founded by Matteo’s father, opera icon Andrea Bocelli. Bocelli's appearance marked his first solo headlining performance at the venue. Listen to the studio recording below.

Falling in Love was recorded in his hometown of Tuscany with producer Martin Terefe (Shawn Mendes, Jason Mraz) and a world-class ensemble. Falling in Love marks a new era for Bocelli, blending his classical, Italian heritage with modern pop for a taste of ‘la dolce vita.' Pre-order the album HERE.

Bocelli co-wrote all of the album’s original songs, which serves as a pop and classical crossover. The performer collaborated with acclaimed songwriters including Terefe, Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol), and Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande).

This fall, Bocelli will return to the US during his Falling in Love World Tour. Matteo will kick off his US tour in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre on September 11 and will include 14 dates across the country, including a stop at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles on September 16. For more information and tickets, please visit here.

Falling In Love World Tour US Dates

Thursday, September 11 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

Tuesday, September 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Sun Rose

Saturday, November 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente

Sunday, November 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Tuesday, December 2 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, December 4 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

Saturday, December 6 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center

Sunday, December 7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, December 10 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

Friday, December 12 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Saturday, December 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Tuesday, December 16 - Wilmington, DE - The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Wednesday, December 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, December 19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Photo Credit: Luca Rosetti