Listen: Mallrat Shares Cover of Lana Del Rey's 'Radio' Amid World Tour

In the midst of her world tour in support of her latest album, Light hit my face like a straight right, Mallrat (Grace Shaw) has returned with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s song, “Radio,” available now to stream. Shaw’s rendition of “Radio” follows the news of Mallrat’s support for MARINA on select dates across the US on her Princess of Power Tour this fall. Listen to it below.

According to Mallrat: "Lana Del Rey is one of my all time favourite artists, and this song is one of my favourite songs of hers. I love how the melodies and the delivery of the original feel like a national anthem. The lyrics are triumphant and remind me of how incredible it feels to defy people’s expectations. I remember listening to this song when I was a teenager, I often felt really isolated and this song was something that felt like a hopeful connection to my future self. I would listen to it and visualise my life being different."

Following the North American leg of her Light hit my face like a straight right Tour, which included sold-out dates in Austin, Atlanta, DC, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Portland, as well as a performance at Bottlerock, Mallrat is now taking her sophomore album across the UK and Europe, headlining sold-out rooms in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

When she returns to the U.S. this fall to support MARINA, the tour will include stops at iconic venues like The Greek in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York. Take a look at the full routing below.

MALLRAT – TOUR DATES

Supporting MARINA’s Princess of Power Tour

Sep 15 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sep 16 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sep 18 Toronto, ON HISTORY

Sep 20 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Sep 21 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sep 24 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

Sep 25 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sep 29 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Oct 1 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle

Oct 2 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct 7 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Oct 9 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 14 Pomona, CA Fox Theater

Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct 17 Oakland, CA Fox Theater