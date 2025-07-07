Listen: Mallrat Shares Cover of Lana Del Rey's 'Radio' Amid World Tour

Check out Mallrat's single and tour dates below.
In the midst of her world tour in support of her latest album, Light hit my face like a straight right, Mallrat (Grace Shaw) has returned with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s song, “Radio,” available now to stream. Shaw’s rendition of “Radio” follows the news of Mallrat’s support for MARINA on select dates across the US on her Princess of Power Tour this fall. Listen to it below.
According to Mallrat: "Lana Del Rey is one of my all time favourite artists, and this song is one of my favourite songs of hers. I love how the melodies and the delivery of the original feel like a national anthem. The lyrics are triumphant and remind me of how incredible it feels to defy people’s expectations. I remember listening to this song when I was a teenager, I often felt really isolated and this song was something that felt like a hopeful connection to my future self. I would listen to it and visualise my life being different."
Following the North American leg of her Light hit my face like a straight right Tour, which included sold-out dates in Austin, Atlanta, DC, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Portland, as well as a performance at Bottlerock, Mallrat is now taking her sophomore album across the UK and Europe, headlining sold-out rooms in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.
When she returns to the U.S. this fall to support MARINA, the tour will include stops at iconic venues like The Greek in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York. Take a look at the full routing below.
Supporting MARINA’s Princess of Power Tour
Sep 15 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sep 16 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sep 18 Toronto, ON HISTORY
Sep 20 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
Sep 21 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sep 24 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
Sep 25 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sep 29 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Oct 1 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle
Oct 2 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
Oct 7 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
Oct 9 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 14 Pomona, CA Fox Theater
Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct 17 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
