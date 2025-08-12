Listen: David Archuleta Shares 'Dulce Amor' Single From New EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of recent singles “Crème Brulée” and “Can I Call You," David Archuleta has shared the latest track from his forthcoming collection of music, his Earthly Delights EP, due this Friday, August 15.

A fusion of English and Spanish, the single is a pop track that attempts to capture the rush of falling hard and fast for another person. “It’s that kind of love that just makes life sweeter. It’s romantic, it’s physical, it’s emotional. It’s truly indulgent and leaves you wanting more. I wanted to capture the full flavor of that," Archuleta explains.

With new music under his belt, Archuleta will hit the road for the first time in over five years and bring his dynamic live show here to stages across North America performing new tracks from his Earthly Delights EP as well as fan favorites “Crush” “Afraid To Love,” “Hell Together,” “A Little Too Not Over You” and more this fall. The month long trek which is set to hit such cities as New York (SOLD OUT), Philadelphia, Toronto, San Francisco, Phoenix and more will feature support acts Alexandra John (9/17 thru 9/29) and Rachel Bochner (10/2 thru 10/17). All dates on sale HERE. A limited number (50 - 75) of special VIP packages will be available for $200 USD (excl.ticket face, tax & fees). Learn more here.

Earthly Delights Tour Dates 2025

September

17 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar –

19 Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at The Complex

20 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

22 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

23 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

24 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

27 San Francisco, CA The Independent -

29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October

2 Austin, TX 3TEN ACL Live

3 Dallas, TX The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

4 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

6 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

8 Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre

10 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner

11 Detroit, MI El Club

12 Toronto, ON The Mod Club –

14 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

16 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre – SOLD OUT

17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

ABOUT DAVID ARCHULETA:

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his recent single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

With his latest triumphs including winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landing a book deal with a HarperCollins imprint for his forthcoming memoir, Archuleta first moved toward the unfiltered truth of his new material with a revelatory writing trip to Toronto in late 2022. “It was a really magical week where I started exploring topics I’d never discussed before in my music, like falling in love with a man and leaving my faith,” says the L.A.-based artist, who came out in 2021. “In a way it was scary, but mostly it was thrilling to do what would have seemed impossible to the person I used to be. I realized I don’t have to hide who I am anymore.” Although he’d displayed a heartfelt candor on previous releases like his eighth album Therapy Sessions (a 2020 album that opened up about his struggles with anxiety), Archuleta ultimately embraced an entirely new element of unbridled creativity in the writing of songs like his euphoric 2023 single “Afraid To Love.”

As he continues to unlock new levels of freedom in his music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.” With his recent live experience including making his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—and joining the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour—Archuleta routinely brings that open-heartedness to a high-energy live show that fosters an extraordinarily close connection with the crowd. Over the past few years, he’s also deepened his relationship with his fanbase by bringing his effortless charisma and disarmingly warm presence to social media platforms like TikTok, where he’s now spurred numerous viral videos with millions of views.

Photo credit: Nick Spanos