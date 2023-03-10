Lisa Heller Releases New Single 'hollow'

One of bedroom / lo-fi pop's rising stars Lisa Heller is dropping "hollow". The track is the latest single from her upcoming SADIE EP, which is due for release on April 7th. "hollow" follows previous singles "brown paper bag" and "you were the worst part of my life".

"hollow" depicts the momentary pain of heartbreak. Throughout the song, the vocals convey a sense of conviction, balancing doubt, sadness and assurance. This theme is furthered in "hollow" with its lush lo-fi ballad sound that twists and turns with dynamic pitch shifts and bright minded synth-pop elements that grab the listeners' attention.

When discussing her new music, Lisa Heller writes:

"This EP is a journey of self growth, not only as an artist, but also as a person. Breakups, heartbreak, reflections on my highschool self, and reflections on myself moving forward. The focus of my attention should be on that. It is my hope that everyone who listens to these songs will be able to not only relate to them, but also be able to heal from them.

In order to make the listener feel less alone, I pour out my heart. I have done my job if even one listener feels that way. It's crazy in the music industry and you can never predict what's going to be successful, but I know how much effort I've put into every song, and I think that comes through in the final product."

Listen to the new single here: