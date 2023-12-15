Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'

Pop star in waiting, Lisa Curtis, has released her gut-wrenchingly honest single, “Made For You,” an intoxicating and ultra-relatable track that takes listeners on a journey inside the vulnerabilities inside her mind and the complexities of young love.

Showcasing her vocal ability and musical range, “Made For You,” now available on all digital streaming platforms, is a poignant and stirring ballad blossoming into a rock anthem. Capturing the confusion and heartache of early adulthood, the single’s building soundscape mirrors the intensifying emotions of the song’s narrator, who is willing to do, say, or change anything for the person she loves, even if it means losing herself.

Like her last single, “No Rest,” which touches on the universal theme of loneliness amplified by the global pandemic, Curtis explores the broader spectrum of emotional challenges in “Made For You.”

Through vocals that soar above the mighty wall of sound instrumentation as it grows around her, “Made For You” is built to resonate with anyone who has experienced frustrations, rejection, or second-guess their approach in a relationship. Bringing this emotionally charged track to life, Curtis has skillfully showcased her ability to weave a rich tapestry of raw and angsty emotions into her songs, providing listeners with a cathartic musical journey with which they can connect profoundly.

Lisa Curtis, a nineteen-year-old singer-songwriter from Columbus, Ohio, has been making a significant impact in the music industry with her distinctive vocal style and relatable songwriting. In October 2021, she released her debut EP, Too Hard For You, which garnered immense praise and firmly established her as a talented and promising artist.

Building upon her early success, Curtis continued to make strides in 2022 by releasing singles such as "Bored Again" and "Gasp of Air," accumulating over two million streams to date. Her exceptional talent even caught the attention of key figures in Nashville's music scene, including Pat McMakin, the esteemed manager of Ocean Way Studios, who swiftly recognized Curtis’ potential and joined as a co-producer for her latest releases.

Grammy-winning producer Matt Leigh (Willie Nelson) also joined Curtis, providing his expertise to bring her artistic vision to life. With her powerful vocals, introspective lyrics, and unwavering passion, Lisa Curtis stands as a formidable presence in the realm of pop music.

Lisa Curtis' dedication to authenticity and her ability to craft lyrics that delve into the depths of the human experience have garnered her a devoted following. Her latest single, “Made For You” is a testament to her artistic growth and unwavering commitment to baring her soul through her music. Listeners can look forward to experiencing the raw and uninhibited new track.