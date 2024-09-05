Linda Peaches Releases New Single 'Don't Give Up on Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multiple Grammy award and multi-platinum nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani delivers the new single, "Don't give Up On Love." The song is about pushing through no matter what is in the way and continue to fight to claim love. The song is an uplifting contemporary disco-esque bop that continues to showcase Peaches' signature sultry voice.

Linda states, "I am a woman of faith and I believe that everyone deserves the best in life and we all play a part in making that happen for ourselves. Your attitude on how you process what's happening to you is the one thing you can control. So, no matter what, don't give up on Love.

Cause love won't give up on you. Love is universal and is a part of life."

While being half of the multi-platinum duo Peaches & Herb, Tavani has sold over nine million records with eight Billboard charting songs, three number one hits and a Grammy nomination. Notable chart toppers are "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love," which all became massive hits and are still heard around the world every day on the radio, in movies, television shows and commercials. With her fashion style and beauty, Linda has graced several magazine covers, and has been featured in countless magazines such as Bazaar, Ebony, and People Magazine to name just a few. Linda is cofounder of WOW International with husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner-city outreach to the poorest communities in the world. Linda's new single is available on all digital platforms today.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7cBLBh6HpBRu7IFraaZGrZ

