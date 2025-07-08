Lily Rose Unveils ‘I Know What I Want Tour’ for Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lily Rose is hitting the road this fall with her I Know What I Want Tour, bringing her live show to fans across the country. The 17-stop run kicks off September 11 in Boston, Mass. and will travel through major markets including New York City, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Rose's hometown of Atlanta, Ga. Rising artist Scoot Teasley will join as direct support. Presale begins Thursday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale launching Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The I Know What I Want Tour follows a standout summer for Rose, marked by the release of new tracks including “End Like This," “Seein' Blue,” “Let You Know When I Get There” and the tour's namesake, “I Know What I Want." After wrapping her spring RUNNIN' OUTTA TIME TOUR in May, Rose returned as host of Spotify House at CMA Fest and is slated for a packed summer of fairs and festivals ahead, with even more new music on the horizon.

I Know What I Want Tour Dates with Special Guest Scoot Teasley:

Sept. 11, 2025 in Boston, Mass. at Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 12, 2025 in Hampton, N.H. at Wally's Pub

Sept. 18, 2025 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendell's Dippin Branch

Sept. 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. at Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 20, 2025 in Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center

Sept. 24, 2025 in New York, N.Y. at Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. at Union Stage

Sept. 26, 2025 in Leesburg, Va. at Tally Ho Theatre

Oct. 2, 2025 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at The Signal

Oct. 3, 2025 in Charlotte, N.C. at Coyote Joe's

Oct. 4, 2025 in Isle of Palms, S.C. at The Wind Jammer

Oct. 16, 2025 in Columbia, Mo. at The Blue Note

Oct. 17, 2025 in Fayetteville, Ark. at JJ's Live

Oct. 18, 2025 in St. Louis, Mo. at Old Rock House *

Nov. 6, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury Ballroom

Nov. 7, 2025 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 8, 2025 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo

* No Scoot Teasley

Photo credit: Rachel Deeb