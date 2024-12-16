Lily Rose Extends Headlining 'Runnin' Outta Time Tour' Into 2025 With 14 Stops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Groundbreaking country artist and road warrior Lily Rose is heading back on tour for her headlining Runnin' Outta Time Tour 2025. Rose will make 14 stops nationwide with support from special guest Payton Smith, kicking off the new year strong at Nashville's Basement East on Jan. 15. After playing 23 headlining shows on her Runnin' Outta Time Tour this fall, Rose's extended tour is sure to keep the party going, celebrating her EP of the same name released earlier this year. Presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the public Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net.

"After a few years of opening up for some of my favorite artists, it was so fun to get out on our very own Runnin Outta Time Tour and play 23 headlining shows for y'all,” said Rose. “Turns out I'm not quite ready for that to be over yet so you're stuck with me for another 14 shows in 2025! Might even add some more along the way..."

Rose's impressive touring schedule sets the stage for 2025 in tandem with recently released punchy pop-rock track “Even After Everything.” Co-written by Rose with Paul DiGiovanni, Seth Ennis and Andy Albert, the song explores the toxic allure that keeps us tied to love long after it has lost its shine. With a stadium-ready hook and lyrics that capture the push and pull of a love-gone-wrong, Rose hits a universal nerve.

The announcement adds to what has been a banner year for Rose that kicked off with her six-song EP Runnin' Outta Time. Billboard noted that the “trailblazing singer-songwriter's newest release” is “one for the ages” while People.com stamped that Rose has “one of country's most distinctive female voices.” “This Georgia artist hits a bullseye every time,” MusicRow adds. Her EP's release culminated at the Grand Ole Opry where she made her long-awaited Opry debut and took ABC's Good Morning America behind the scenes, followed by appearances on Nick Viall's The Viall Files and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The summer and fall saw Rose's dynamic and high energy live show at CMA Fest and on tour with Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell before embarking on her headlining run. Named an artist to watch by CMT, MusicRow and Amazon with recognition from GLAAD as an Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and a nod from ACM as a 2022 New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Rose continues to blaze a path uniquely her own. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Runnin' Outta Time Tour 2025 dates with special guest Payton Smith:

Jan. 15 in Nashville, Tenn. at Basement East

March 27 in Flint, Mich. at The Machine Shop

March 28 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142

March 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart's

April 2 in Pensacola, Fla. at Vinyl Music Hall

April 3 in Gainesville, Fla. at Heartwood Soundstage

April 4 in Sanford, Fla. at Tuffy's Music Box

April 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. at FIVE

May 1 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line

May 2 in Omaha, Neb. at Barnato

May 3 in Springfield, Mo. at Midnight Rodeo

May 15 in Tulsa, Okla. at Cain's Ballroom

May 16 in Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater

May 17 in Cedar Park, Texas at The Haute Spot

ABOUT LILY ROSE:

Atlanta, Georgia native Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. She quickly found herself touring with country's hottest stars as she hungrily chased down her dreams and married her wife Daira in 2023. Amidst the whirlwind of success, Lily felt a tug to reassess her priorities and find balance between her career aspirations and personal fulfillment. Out of that period of reflection comes the long-awaited EP and Lily's first batch of new music since 2022, Runnin' Outta Time, out now. A co-writer on each track, it's Lily at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she's heading. It's the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Lily's life and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. In this new chapter, Lily embodies the classic dichotomy between Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning contemplation.

Lily has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo's 2023 EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. She's already been nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and took home GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022, and now, she emerges with a crisp, edgy new sound and a renewed understanding of what matters most to her. It's obvious that her dedication to authenticity and personal growth shines through in every note, “I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving and came to realize that it's not the most important thing,” Lily says. “What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend — that will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career.”

Photo credit: Justice Lowe

Comments