Lilly Winwood Releases Music Video For 'Few More Records'

Americana singer/songwriter Lilly Winwood released the music video today for her current single "Few More Records." Exclusively premiered by Grateful Web, the video portrays the story told so eloquently throughout the song - being burnt out on the road and struggling with inner demons knowing that there is still a job to be done. Throughout the video, Winwood wanted to show that it is possible to embrace your demons by, quite literally, dancing with her own. Watch the video for "Few More Records" below.

"The video release of "Few More Records" provides a delectable taste of Winwood's definitive country style highlighting her rich vocals and ability to carefully craft thoughtful lyrics. The full-bodied, metallic twang of the guitars resonates forcefully, welcoming Winwood's bright, steady voice." - Nicole Lise Feingold, Grateful Web

"The video represents dancing with your inner demons and sticking to a job that you're passionate about no matter how lonely or desolate it can become," says Winwood.

Having grown up in both the U.S. and the U.K., as the daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood, she seamlessly blends those influences to create her unique sound heard in "Few More Records." The bluesy, moody track allows Winwood's wise-beyond-her-years tone and resilient lyrics to shine through.

After feeling that the countryside of her native Gloucestershire, England felt too familiar, and London was, in her own words, "so big, so expensive, and reeked of havoc and loss and all that good stuff," she decided to spend a few weeks in Nashville, where she spent her childhood summers, but ended up staying instead. As the daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood, she grew up playing and writing. Winwood's debut EP, Silver Stage, chronicled the journey through earnest coming-of-age narratives and a sound that-much like her father's work-offers an English take on traditional American roots music. Backed by Nashville-via-Australia producer Joshua Barber (Gotye, Archie Roach), the songs on Silver Stage blend Bonnie Raitt's world-weary vocals, My Morning Jacket's ethereal twang, and Brittany Howard's no-bulls bravado to create an EP that pays homage to Lilly's singer-songwriter idols (like John Prine) and establishes the twenty-one-year-old as a writer that's wise beyond her years. Following the release of Silver Stage, Winwood has continued on to collaborate with fellow East-Nashville-based Americana artists such as Boo Ray, with the release of their A-side/ B-side vinyl collaboration. Lilly also collaborated with Nashville based Americana artist Don Gallardo on his 7-track EP In the Name of Good Intentions where Lilly's vocals are featured on more than half of the songs. Rolling Stone deemed Winwood and Gallardo's "Shine a Light on Me" one of the Top 10 Best Country, Americana songs to hear now in 2019, amongst Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. Lilly has set her debut album release Time Well Spent for early 2021. This record was produced by Alex Munoz and Allen Thompson in Nashville, TN at High Cotton Recording Studio. For more information visit www.lillywinwood.org

Watch the video here:

