Lil Poppa to Embark on ‘Almost Normal Again’ Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has announced his upcoming ‘Almost Normal Again’ tour—his first headline run since the release of ‘Wee Are Who We Are’. The 20-date nationwide trek will bring his raw lyricism and heartfelt storytelling to major cities across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and his hometown of Jacksonville. Presale tickets are available now via www.lilpoppa.com while Spotify presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, March 26th with public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 27th.

The tour announcement comes as Poppa gears up to release a new full-length album in 2025, continuing the evolution of his deeply personal, emotionally rich artistry. Known for threading pain and hope into poetic street narratives, Poppa’s forthcoming project builds on the thoughtful lyricism that have earned him praise throughout his career. Pitchfork once noted that “Lil Poppa is a hardcore lyricist…his writing goes against the grain of popular pain rap,” a sentiment that continues to ring true as he enters this next chapter.

As a preview of what’s to come, Poppa recently dropped his new single “I Hate You”, a raw and confessional track that shows his introspective range and continued growth as a storyteller.

‘ALMOST NORMAL AGAIN’ TOUR

5/22 – Washington, DC

5/23 – Charlotte, NC

5/24 – Atlanta, GA

5/25 – Norfolk, VA

5/26 – Richmond, VA

5/27 – Philadelphia, PA

5/29 – New York, NY

5/31 – Cleveland, OH

6/1 – Chicago, IL

6/4 – Louisville, KY

6/6 – Nashville, TN

6/7 – Springfield, MO

6/8 – St. Louis, MO

6/10 – Little Rock, AR

6/12 – Houston, TX

6/13 – Dallas, TX

6/15 – New Orleans, LA

6/17 – Tampa, FL

6/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

6/19 – Orlando, FL

6/20 – Jacksonville, FL

About Lil Poppa:

With a knack for enthralling, soulful, and lucid storytelling, Lil Poppa has earned a reputation as one of rap’s most affecting young voices. At just 23, the Jacksonville, FL native has turned life’s traumatic lows and triumphant highs into weighty music that meditates on the realities of his hometown. His breakout came with 2018’s “Purple Hearts,” which caught the attention of Polo G and led to their hit “Eternal Living” and a national tour. Since then, Poppa has released critically acclaimed projects including Blessed, I Guess and Wee Are Who We Are, and signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records. Off the mic, he continues to give back to his community, hosting school supply drives and co-leading Jacksonville’s Wicked-Wildchild United Summer Bash.

Whether performing at sold-out shows or channeling emotion into studio sessions, Lil Poppa is a once-in-a-generation storyteller committed to making music that resonates and heals.

Comments