Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Sets New Billboard Records

USA Today reports that Lil Nas X's enormous hit "Old Town Road" has achieved two new Billboard record on the R&B and Hot rap songs charts.

"Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is spending its 19th week at No. 1, surpassing the record set by Drake's "One Dance" on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. The tune also surpasses Drake's "Hotline Bling," Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" and Missy Elliott's "Hot Boyz," which each spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot rap songs chart.

"Old Town Road" has remix versions featuring Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS.

Read the original story on USA Today.





