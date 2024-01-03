Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback of All Time' With New Album

The new single will be released next week, January 12, alongside a visual.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 3 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback of All Time' With New Album

Lil Nas X has confirmed his big comeback.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker will be releasing his new single and visual next week. While the official artwork has yet to be revealed, he posted a teaser that continues his notorious use of religious imagery.

The rapper went on to tease that he is about "to have the greatest comeback of all time." He tells fans to get ready for the big debut next week. A title or official release date has not yet been confirmed.

As recently reported, a website teasing his return, Savenasx.com surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, "MONTERO."

The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single was released. The music video for the song showed him riding a pole down to Hell before sexually dancing on Satan, which was blasted by several far-right media companies and religious groups.

The "Montero" album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Since his instant rise to fame in 2019 when he released “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has upended the music industry. The single with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart.

The 16-time platinum hit was recognized with numerous awards including two GRAMMYs. In March 2021, Lil Nas X released the culture-shifting, five-time platinum hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The queer anthem debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight.

After releasing his debut album Montero in September 2021, it went on to boast the five-time platinum hit “Industry Baby,” which became the No. 1 most streamed hip-hop song of the 2020s on Spotify. It’s this success that has propelled Lil Nas X to become one of only a few artists who have had three songs surpass more than one billion streams on Spotify. His bombastic performances have been hailed as – according to NME – “undoubtedly a watershed moment for queer pop.”   

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases Greatest Comeback Photo
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback'

Lil Nas X has confirmed his big comeback. The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker will be releasing his new single and visual next week. While the official artwork has yet to be revealed, he posted a teaser that continues his notorious use of religious imagery.

2
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records Photo
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records

The rock artist Two Feet has launched the independent record label, 477 Records. The label was created with the goal of discovering, signing and nourishing independent recording artists by harnessing the unique authenticity that appeals to audiences longing for connection and creativity with guidance only a fellow artist can provide.

3
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding Photo
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding

Fresh off a 2024 GRAMMY nomination and a stunning NPR Tiny Desk performance, Wild Up — the contemporary music ensemble that has been called “a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant … fun-loving, exceptionally virtuosic family” by The New York Times — have announced a packed slate of performances for early 2024.

4
MTS Management Group/MTS Records Artists Receive 30 Nominations Photo
MTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations

MTS Management Group, a PR and artist management company based in Pittsburgh, has been working with independent artists for 14 years, providing them with the support and promotion they need to succeed in the music industry. Their record label, MTS Records, has released chart-topping albums and singles for artists in multiple genres.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere DateWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & MoreVideo: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More
Video: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Documentary Series TrailerVideo: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Documentary Series Trailer
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback of All Time' With New AlbumLil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback of All Time' With New Album

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MJ THE MUSICAL