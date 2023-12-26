Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024

The website gives visitors the option to "Save Lil Nas X" by prodiving their email address, which will most likely make subscribers the first to hear about new music.

Lil Nas X may be gearing up for the release of new music in 2024.

Savenasx.com has surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, "MONTERO."

The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single was released. The music video for the song showed him riding a pole down to Hell before sexually dancing on Satan, which was blasted by several far-right media companies and religious groups.

The website gives visitors the option to "Save Lil Nas X" by prodiving their email address. Those who subscribe will presumably be the first to hear about any upcoming music.

Several posters with the artwork from the website have also begun to surface.

The "Montero" album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Since his instant rise to fame in 2019 when he released “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has upended the music industry. The single with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart.

The 16-time platinum hit was recognized with numerous awards including two GRAMMYs. In March 2021, Lil Nas X released the culture-shifting, five-time platinum hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The queer anthem debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight.

After releasing his debut album Montero in September 2021, it went on to boast the five-time platinum hit “Industry Baby,” which became the No. 1 most streamed hip-hop song of the 2020s on Spotify. It’s this success that has propelled Lil Nas X to become one of only a few artists who have had three songs surpass more than one billion streams on Spotify. His bombastic performances have been hailed as – according to NME – “undoubtedly a watershed moment for queer pop.”   

Check out a look inside the website here:

Check out the posters here:

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson



