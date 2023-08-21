Lil Durk Drops New Anthem 'F*CK U THOUGHT'

Continuing to dominate the summer season, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk serves up a brand new anthem and music video entitled “F*ck U Thought” today.

“F*ck U Thought” sets the stage for the Deluxe Edition of his acclaimed blockbuster album, Almost Healed, coming later this month.

On the track, piano pierces a thick trap beat as guitar wails in the background. Durk holds nothing back on the verses as he leans into the production with a commanding cadence.

It all culminates on a climactic and confident chorus with a middle finger raised as he warns, “You can’t blame me I done put in too much work, f*ck you thought!” To accompany the song, he delivers yet another explosive and larger than life visual perfectly tailored to the mood.

Meanwhile, his 2023 hit anthem “All My Life” [feat. J. Cole] peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is certified platinum in 3 months since its release, and just reached #12 at Pop radio after claiming #1 on both Rhythm and Urban twice apiece.

It has also racked up nearly a half-a-billion streams and counting in addition to 96 million YouTubes on the music video. Nearing half-a-billion streams, Almost Healed, marked his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and third straight #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Durk shows no signs of stopping or slowing down though.

Get ready as the best is yet to come!

Watch the new music video here: