Lil Baby Drops New Single 'U-DIGG' With 42 Dugg & Veeze

GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Lil Baby has unleashed a new track and video "U-Digg." The Atlanta native has teamed up with two of Detroit's pacesetters, 42 Dugg & Veeze, to release an undeniable summer banger.

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg delivered the smash hits "We Paid" and "Grace" from My Turn when they last joined forces. With the welcome addition of Veeze, "U-Digg" is sure to follow the trend as they trade ferocious verses over menacing production work. The new release denotes that Baby has no intentions of slowing his hustle and continues to mark himself as the reigning champ of his era.

Alongside the new release, Lil Baby got behind the camera himself to direct the track's music video. The handheld-style camera-work feels authentic and raw, following Baby, Veeze and 42 Dugg from an impressive garage full of Maybach's and T-Rex's to the streets where they trade drifts and showcase their riches.

Alongside a standout performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam this past weekend, Lil Baby's new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, followed by a performance of fan favorite tracks from throughout his career Directed by Karam Gill, the film is raw, intimate, and chronicles the astonishing rise of a singular artist and activist, exploring the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream. Produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF, the film will be available for Prime subscribers on August 26th. The

Lil Baby is the modern-day blueprint for success. Watch for more to come soon.

Watch the new music video here: