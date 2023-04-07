Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'

Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'

Lights announced dEd’s arrival last month with the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version).”

Apr. 07, 2023  

Alt-pop icon Lights has shared dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, breathes new life into the album's 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. dEd is available now via Fueled By Ramen.

"After each of my last four albums I've released acoustic counterparts - it's something that fans expect at this point," notes Lights. "But PƎP never felt like an acoustic thing to me. I actually haven't picked up my acoustic guitar in a long time, it's just not right for this era. PƎP is alt, hyper and vibrantly sarcastic, visually extravagant and exaggerated in all forms, so I wanted its counterpart to be the absolute opposite: dark, chill and electronic.

I enjoyed really developing my production toolset, digging into the chill step genre, using heavy bass tones set on dreamy soundscapes. If PƎP is for dancing and feeling yourself, dEd is for driving and making out. After all, dEd is PEP turned PƎP down-even the tracklist is reversed."

Lights announced dEd's arrival last month with the release of "Voices Carry (dEd version)," stripping back the original recording and focusing on simple electronic elements and Lights' clear, captivating vocals.

PƎP was heralded by early singles "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," "Salt and Vinegar," "Real Thing feat. Elohim," "Prodigal Daughter." The record racked up critical acclaim upon release, with NPR lauding the collection's "insanely catchy hooks" and tipping the artist as "ready for world domination."

Popcrush raved, "...the LP effortlessly bounds across genres and provides the sonic pep talk we all need," while Under The Radar attested, "PEP is a gift-cathartic, rebellious, intimate, and alive in its glow." Single "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," premiered via Consequence, who raved about the "anthemic" song and praised the accompanying video which takes "...the unusual and avant garde to a new level."

EDM.com celebrated "Salt and Vinegar" for "bringing [Lights'] artistic vision full circle," while Consequence attested single "Prodigal Daughter" "...is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited." Rock Sound hailed the "vibrantly joyous" track and asserted, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable."

Alongside the album release, Lights also shared "The Clinic," a new side story based off Lights' Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now here.

About Lights:

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth.

She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim. Over the course of career thus far, the Canada-born disruptor has garnered four JUNO Awards, including 2020's "Dance Recording of the Year" for the platinum smash "Love Me" with Felix Cartal and "Pop Album of the Year" for her previous two albums, Skin&Earth and Little Machines.

She has sold out tours on multiple continents and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. Now, she captivates like never before with PƎP and its brand-new counterpart album dEd.



Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fultons New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now Photo
Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton's New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now
New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's sixteenth album as a leader, Meet Me at Birdland, is out now!
Linkin Park Presents Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Photo
Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition
Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single “Lost” has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year.
Duran Duran Add New York and San Diego Tour Dates Photo
Duran Duran Add New York and San Diego Tour Dates
Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Queens, New York on September 22, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. Check out new tour dates now!
Noah Cyrus Unveils New Single Everybody Needs Someone With Vance Joy Photo
Noah Cyrus Unveils New Single Everybody Needs Someone With Vance Joy
'Everybody Needs Someone’ is Cyrus’ first musical offering in 2023, following the 2022 release her debut album, The Hardest Part [Records/Columbia Records], and deluxe version that followed. Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features new songs ‘Set For Life’ as well as alternative versions of ‘Noah (Stand Still)’ Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE PrequelInterview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel
April 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld caught up with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May ReleaseJeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
April 6, 2023

He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season FiveSutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five
April 6, 2023

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOONInterview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON
April 6, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'
April 6, 2023

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
share
close sound sound