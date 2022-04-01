Liam Gallagher Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album 'C'Mon You Know'

Liam Gallagher's third solo studio album C'MON YOU KNOW looks set to be one of the biggest album events of the year. Anticipation for the album was ignited with the lead single "Everything's Electric," which powered into the UK Top 20 as Liam's biggest solo hit so far.

There was no letting up with huge performances at the BRIT Awards and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Now Liam unleashes the album's title track, "C'MON YOU KNOW" - featuring Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig on saxophone - which is out now on Warner Records.

While "C'MON YOU KNOW" pulsates with the traits that have made Liam such an iconic figure - a raucous rock 'n' roll anthem topped by his signature snarl - it's also a strong step forward in terms of both attitude and audio. Musically it's layered with unexpected sonic touches: surging Motown-tinged gospel backing vocals, shrieking saxophone from Ezra Koenig, and vintage Moog synths heightening the sonic maelstrom. Liam's lyrics also come from a fresh place: rather than being combative, his words brim with positivity and the joy of being reunited with friends, family and fans. As he openly admits, "I'm sick of being tough."

The song was written solely by Liam and was produced by his regular creative collaborator, the Grammy Award winner Andrew Wyatt.

As suggested by the title track and "Everything's Electric," the C'MON YOU KNOW album infuses Liam's classic, hands-in-the-air anthems with fresh experimental flourishes. Andrew Wyatt is the main producer throughout, while Ezra Koenig contributes to a selection of tracks. Other producers / writers include Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sir Paul McCartney), Dave Grohl, Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Brandon Flowers), Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro), regular Liam collaborators Michael Tighe and Simon Aldred, and members of his live band, Dan McDougall and Mike Moore.

In addition to C'MON YOU KNOW, May 27 will also see Liam release the Down By The River Thames live album. Originally streamed on December 5, 2020, the show became one of the most memorable performances of the lockdown era. Liam followed the precedent set by the Sex Pistols and The Clash, and decided to hit the River Thames, armed with a boatload of attitude, a phenomenal live band (including Bonehead) and an arsenal of classic songs. Acclaim included a four-star review from i, who declared the show to be, "A reminder of why the younger Gallagher is now the fans' favourite."

Both Down By The River Thames and C'MON YOU KNOW are available to pre-order here in a selection of value-for-money bundles. These include both albums on CD or standard vinyl, as well as a bundle featuring the C'MON YOU KNOW cassette and the ... River Thames vinyl.

Liam recently headlined the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust ahead of a huge summer of outdoor shows in the UK and Ireland. He sold all 160,000 tickets for two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of moments, before adding a homecoming show at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium as well as gigs and festivals across the globe in the coming months. Please see his website for a full list of shows and ticket details.

Listen to the new single here: