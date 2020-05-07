Lexis Yelis Drops 'Canadian Quesadilla'

Queer, cancer and quarantine, Lexis Yelis is no stranger to adversity. This East Coast Queen has been taking over the music industry from backstage for years as an integral part of the sustainability teams for Coachella, Stagecoach, Vans Warped Tour and more. Lexis got her start in theatre with the creation of Panic! The Musical (yes, a Panic! At The Disco Musical) which allowed her to segway directly into the music industry as a ghostwriter and collaborator.

In 2019 Lexis was diagnosed with a rare form of T-Cell Lymphoma which was the catalyst for her jump from behind the scenes to center stage. " I was done with waiting and honestly over the excuses I created for myself. I've learned that there's no better time but the present to go after what you want and that's what I'm trying to do everyday. I've decided to dedicate my life to making music and whether you love it or hate it, I'm going to do what makes me happy and that's all that matters. "

With the release of "Canadian Quesadilla" Lexis Yelis shows the cheesy side of her genre bending songwriting in the best way possible. The song features endless anecdotes that bring the listener into an indie romcom fantasy. "Canadian Quesadilla" is the perfect accompaniment to quarantine and pairs great with a bowl of tomato soup.

"Canadian Quesadilla" will be available WORLDWIDE May 15th, 2020 and is available for Pre-Save https://snd.click/PCcSUw1 .

