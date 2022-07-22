Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lewis Thompson and David Guetta Release 'Take Me Back'

Lewis Thompson and David Guetta Release 'Take Me Back'

‘Take Me Back’ is Lewis Thompson’s first single as an artist in his own right since signing with RCA.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

Lewis Thompson and David Guetta have teamed up to release their infectious summer anthem 'Take Me Back'.

'Take Me Back' highlights Lewis Thompson and David Guetta's ability to produce tracks ready for the club and radio alike, combining deep house tones with 90s tinged production to create an infectious crossover single.

Speaking about the track Lewis says: "Nostalgia is one of the most powerful emotions in the world, everyone relates to that sudden feeling of being taken back to a moment in time. "Take me back" takes you on a ride to reminisce and relive the past, and cherish what's in front of us right now. I'm really proud to be putting this out as my first record"

Speaking about Lewis, David Guetta says: 'He's always been a bit behind the scenes....but he's so talented, I want the world to see it'.

The undeniably feel-good track is accompanied by a cinematic, tongue in cheek video directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Taichi. The unique concept sees a collective of intoxicated businessmen solemnly dance through the Tokyo streets at night in a choreographed stumble.

Taichi says: 'At first, I thought it was going to be a challenge for me to make a visually cinematic music video with a sense of humour... but I believe we were able to pull it off on this one! I am very proud to make a video with a unique concept in my home country and am grateful to make the visuals for these artists. Finally, I would also like to thank the Japanese businessmen who have a weak tolerance for alcohol and pass out in the street. This would have never been possible without them'.

'Take Me Back' is Lewis Thompson's first single as an artist in his own right since signing with RCA, but it's by no means his first floor-filler. One half of DJ/producer duo Just Kiddin', Thompson has carved a name for himself as one of the most prolific and in demand producers on the scene. He has previously worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including MNEK, Joel Corry, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Becky Hill, James Hype and Jade Thirlwall and is behind some of the top selling UK singles. Now, with an arsenal of his own feel-good dance-pop anthems, Lewis looks set to step out of the shadows and become one of the biggest names in UK music.

With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for 'Hero', his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta was also nominated for three Brit Awards, voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta recently performed an exceptional set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, completed a Residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and will be appearing at more of the world's biggest festivals and events over the summer. In Ibiza, he has began his 2 residencies a week for 4 months: Fridays at Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Mondays at Ushuaïa with his legendary party F*** ME I'M FAMOUS.

So far in 2022 he has released a variety of collaborations including his remix of Dua Lipa and Megan thee Stallion's 'Sweetest Pie' and a unique street house remix of Kodak Black's smash hit 'Super Gremlin', which saw him venture further into the hip-hop world. To round off an impressive first quarter of the year he has released new single 'What Would You Do' with Joel Corry and huge hit 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson which is currently #12 in the UK Official Charts.

With Take Me Back set to become a solid fixture in the charts, 2022 looks set to mark an exciting chapter in Lewis Thompson and David Guetta' respective careers. Take Me Back is out now!

Watch the new music video here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Lund to Release Debut Album as 'lund'
July 21, 2022

lund’s debut album Right This Time, was recorded with producer Tyler “The Falcon” Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band) at Echo Mountain Studios and Sedgwick Studios in her adoptive hometown of Asheville. The album features original songs honed over her decades-long stint in New York City as a working musician, promoter, and manager.
SLANDER Announce the Thrive North American Tour
July 21, 2022

SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land are gearing up in a big way for the last quarter of 2022. Last week the pair announced their debut album Thrive will be released on September 22 on all platforms. They have formally announced the first phase of their major North American Thrive Tour with 14 cities kicking off September 10 in Phoenix.
Tony Hawk Joins Punk Rock Supergroup On New Pair Of Singles
July 21, 2022

Everyone knows that skateboarding and punk rock go hand-in-hand, like ramps and skinned knees or mohawks and denim jackets. Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk clearly understands this as witnessed by the stellar punk rock bands that appear on his blockbuster video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now in its 20th iteration.
Record Thieves Release New Standalone Single 'Fault Lines'
July 21, 2022

Denver punks Record Thieves have just dropped a new standalone single titled 'Fault Lines.' The new song marks the fivesome's first new music since the release of their highly acclaimed “Wasting Time” debut LP! Listen to the new single now.
Review Roundup: Billy Porter Makes Directorial Debut With ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE Film; What Are the Critics Saying?
July 21, 2022

Billy Porter makes his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible, a new film starring Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Anything’s Possible is a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. Read what the critics thought of the new film!