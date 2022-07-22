Lewis Thompson and David Guetta Release 'Take Me Back'

Lewis Thompson and David Guetta have teamed up to release their infectious summer anthem 'Take Me Back'.

'Take Me Back' highlights Lewis Thompson and David Guetta's ability to produce tracks ready for the club and radio alike, combining deep house tones with 90s tinged production to create an infectious crossover single.

Speaking about the track Lewis says: "Nostalgia is one of the most powerful emotions in the world, everyone relates to that sudden feeling of being taken back to a moment in time. "Take me back" takes you on a ride to reminisce and relive the past, and cherish what's in front of us right now. I'm really proud to be putting this out as my first record"

Speaking about Lewis, David Guetta says: 'He's always been a bit behind the scenes....but he's so talented, I want the world to see it'.

The undeniably feel-good track is accompanied by a cinematic, tongue in cheek video directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Taichi. The unique concept sees a collective of intoxicated businessmen solemnly dance through the Tokyo streets at night in a choreographed stumble.

Taichi says: 'At first, I thought it was going to be a challenge for me to make a visually cinematic music video with a sense of humour... but I believe we were able to pull it off on this one! I am very proud to make a video with a unique concept in my home country and am grateful to make the visuals for these artists. Finally, I would also like to thank the Japanese businessmen who have a weak tolerance for alcohol and pass out in the street. This would have never been possible without them'.

'Take Me Back' is Lewis Thompson's first single as an artist in his own right since signing with RCA, but it's by no means his first floor-filler. One half of DJ/producer duo Just Kiddin', Thompson has carved a name for himself as one of the most prolific and in demand producers on the scene. He has previously worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including MNEK, Joel Corry, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Becky Hill, James Hype and Jade Thirlwall and is behind some of the top selling UK singles. Now, with an arsenal of his own feel-good dance-pop anthems, Lewis looks set to step out of the shadows and become one of the biggest names in UK music.

With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for 'Hero', his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta was also nominated for three Brit Awards, voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta recently performed an exceptional set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, completed a Residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and will be appearing at more of the world's biggest festivals and events over the summer. In Ibiza, he has began his 2 residencies a week for 4 months: Fridays at Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Mondays at Ushuaïa with his legendary party F*** ME I'M FAMOUS.

So far in 2022 he has released a variety of collaborations including his remix of Dua Lipa and Megan thee Stallion's 'Sweetest Pie' and a unique street house remix of Kodak Black's smash hit 'Super Gremlin', which saw him venture further into the hip-hop world. To round off an impressive first quarter of the year he has released new single 'What Would You Do' with Joel Corry and huge hit 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson which is currently #12 in the UK Official Charts.

With Take Me Back set to become a solid fixture in the charts, 2022 looks set to mark an exciting chapter in Lewis Thompson and David Guetta' respective careers. Take Me Back is out now!

Watch the new music video here: