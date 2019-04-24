Levitation 2019 Announces Phase One Lineup

LEVITATION returns November 7 - 10 for its 11th edition to downtown Austin, TX. Today, they're thrilled to announce the first round of confirmed shows and phase one of the 2019 lineup:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

ANGEL OLSEN * DEVENDRA BANHART * HIGH ON FIRE * POWER TRIP * KIKAGAKU MOYO * HOLY WAVE * MINAMI DEUTSCH * HOOVER iii

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

DEAFHEAVEN * BLACK MOUNTAIN * KIKAGAKU MOYO * RUSSIAN CIRCLES * BRONCHO * BRUTUS * EMMA RUTH RUNDLE * DEATH VALLEY GIRLS * STONEFIELD * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * JAYE JAYLE * LINGUA IGNOTA

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

JOHN CALE * THE BLACK ANGELS * CHELSEA WOLFE * ALLAH LAS * RED FANG * WHITE FENCE * TORCHE * ACID KING * MONOLORD * HERE LIES MAN * IOANNA GIKA * ZIG ZAGS * WARISH * BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS * DINOSAUR JR * BLACK MOTH SUPER RAINBOW * A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS * THE KVB * DALLAS ACID * NUMB.ER

LEVITATION 2019 will be held in multiple venues across downtown's Red River Cultural District and in East Austin, TX. This year, LEVITATION will expand 2018's format which previously included more than 30 shows and brought over 60 acts and ten thousand fans from across the globe to Austin's renowned music venues. LEVITATION presents another long weekend of special performances, collaborations and lineups with programming that spans continents and decades. LEVITATION is honored to work with an array of independent labels such as Sargent House who is presenting two special events with 8 of their artists, including Chelsea Wolfe and Deafheaven. Other c0-presenters include Relapse Records, Death By Audio, RidingEasy Records, Margin Walker Presents and more to be announced.

LEVITATION is also proud to work with SIMS Foundation who provide mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals, and their families to support the well-being of the Austin music community. SIMS' Executive Director Heather Alden adds, "It's remarkable to have a festival elevate the need for affordable access to mental health and help reduce the stigma for seeking help. Building a community of acceptance and understanding is crucial to prevent people from suffering in silence and isolation. SIMS Foundation gives thanks to LEVITATION for making mental health a priority." For more information on SIMS please visit their website here.

Tickets for all shows announced are available now, along with weekend passes. For further ticketing information or to purchase go here. Stay tuned as full details for LEVITATION 2019 unfold and visit levitation-austin.com for news and updates.





