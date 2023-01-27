Levi Evans (Son Of U2's The Edge) Examines A Lost Love On New Single, 'You I Think Of,' Feat. Irish Producer/Artist Chameleon

Multi-talented 23-year-old Irish/American alternative artist Levi Evans is excited to present his latest single titled "You I Think Of." Produced by and featuring a guest appearance by the Dublin-based artist CHAMELEON, "You I Think Of" is an offering of sentimental and yearning indie that details the process of drifting apart from someone you love.

The single is the latest addition in a string of impressive releases showcasing various genres, most notably "Lay Low," which gained the young songwriter his most editorial playlisting to date, spins on SiriusXM's Alt Nation, and a mention with Billboard as an Artist to Watch.

Levi Evans grew up surrounded by music. From a young age he explored a diverse range of unconventional instruments while also studying piano and guitar. The music he creates has a sophisticated simplicity that makes it easy to connect with and be moved by. He writes lyrics in a unique voice, delivered with articulate phrasing that reflects his natural swing.

Songwriting is his way of processing his experiences, serving as a mirror and a window - an insight and outlet to the way he moves through the world - a kind of contemporary poetic social commentary about the universal struggles and joyful abandonment of our times.

Launching his artist project in August 2021, Evans has already received spins on Elton John's Sirius XM show, BBC2 from both Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley, and has gained support from Spotify (New Music Friday, New Music Friday UK, License to Chill, Alternative Beats, The New Alt, New Noise, Fresh Finds UK) and Apple (Breaking Alternative, New In Alternative, New In Indie). Stay tuned for more music from Levi Evans throughout 2023 and beyond.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Louis O'Sullivan