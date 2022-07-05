Levellers Announce 2023 Acoustic Tour of UK Theatres

Five years after they set out on their hugely acclaimed 2018 Acoustic Tour, and released its companion album We The Collective, The Levellers will embark upon a brand new Acoustic Tour in 2023 which will be accompanied by a new album of acoustic reworkings of some of their finest compositions, further details of which will be announced in due course.

The band comment, "We are really excited to be recording a new acoustic album, going through some of our old material, rearranging it for today and doing some new stuff too. Also massively pleased to introduce new member Dan Donnelly to the recording world, and to be working with members of the 'collective' again - and some new guys. Then we're looking forward to touring it! Going around the country's most beautiful old theatres and some unique and different other venues too. Hopefully see you all there!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday July 8th at 10am, available from here, with the exception of Truro, which goes on sale on August 29th.

Full Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2023

Mon - 27 - CHELTENHAM Town Hall

Tue - 28 - DORKING Halls



MARCH 2023

Wed - 1 - - BATH Forum

Thu - 2 - - SHRESWBURY Theatre Severn

Fri - 3 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

Sat - 4 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon - 6 - CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Tue - 7 - - NORTHAMPTON Derngate

Wed - 8 - READING Hexagon

Thu - 9 - - LONDON Hackney Empire

Fri - 10 - POOLE Lighthouse

Sat - 11 - TRURO Hall For Cornwall

Mon - 13 - BARNSTAPLE Queen's Theatre

Tue - 14 - YEOVIL Westlands

Wed - 15 - HARROGATE Royal Hall

Thu - 16 - HULL City Hall

Fri - 17 - NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Sat - 18 - BUXTON Opera House