Levellers Announce 2023 Acoustic Tour of UK Theatres
Five years after they set out on their hugely acclaimed 2018 Acoustic Tour, and released its companion album We The Collective, The Levellers will embark upon a brand new Acoustic Tour in 2023 which will be accompanied by a new album of acoustic reworkings of some of their finest compositions, further details of which will be announced in due course.
The band comment, "We are really excited to be recording a new acoustic album, going through some of our old material, rearranging it for today and doing some new stuff too. Also massively pleased to introduce new member Dan Donnelly to the recording world, and to be working with members of the 'collective' again - and some new guys. Then we're looking forward to touring it! Going around the country's most beautiful old theatres and some unique and different other venues too. Hopefully see you all there!"
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday July 8th at 10am, available from here, with the exception of Truro, which goes on sale on August 29th.
Full Tour Dates
FEBRUARY 2023
Mon - 27 - CHELTENHAM Town Hall
Tue - 28 - DORKING Halls
MARCH 2023
Wed - 1 - - BATH Forum
Thu - 2 - - SHRESWBURY Theatre Severn
Fri - 3 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic
Sat - 4 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
Mon - 6 - CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
Tue - 7 - - NORTHAMPTON Derngate
Wed - 8 - READING Hexagon
Thu - 9 - - LONDON Hackney Empire
Fri - 10 - POOLE Lighthouse
Sat - 11 - TRURO Hall For Cornwall
Mon - 13 - BARNSTAPLE Queen's Theatre
Tue - 14 - YEOVIL Westlands
Wed - 15 - HARROGATE Royal Hall
Thu - 16 - HULL City Hall
Fri - 17 - NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Sat - 18 - BUXTON Opera House