Leon Bridges & The National to Headline Moon River Music Festival

Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and THE NEIGHBORS has announced their full 2022 lineup. The event returns to Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park on September 10th & 11th, 2022. THE LINEUP was REVEALED this morning with ticket pre-sale for the festival starting TODAY at 12PM ET and tickets going on-sale to the public on Thursday, April 14th starting at 12pm ET here.

The 2022 list of Moon River performers includes Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Band of Horses, Local Natives, Zach Bryan, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb' Mo', Mat Kearney, Briston Maroney, JP Saxe, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Hiss Golden Messenger, WILD Rivers, Natalie Hemby, Wilderado, Maggie Rose, Abraham Alexander, Daniel Nunnelee, and Madeline Edwards.

Festival Founder and Drew Holcomb & THE NEIGHBORS bandleader Drew Holcomb is really looking forward to returning to Chattanooga for this year's fest, adding "Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year. This year's lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can't wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!"

Ticket pre-sale starts TODAY at 12PM ET and general on-sale for all tickets begins Thursday, April 14th at 12PM EDT. A limited number of VIP and Coolidge Club Tickets will be available for purchase. VIP and Coolidge Club passes will include priority entrance, VIP bar access & viewing areas, exclusive food options, an air-conditioned lounge and premium restrooms, and access to all the amenities of General Admission. For more information on VIP, Coolidge Club and General Admission Weekend pass inclusions or to purchase tickets on Thursday, April 14th at 12PM EST, please visit here.

Also returning in 2022 are Moon River Music Festival's most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, and Tennessee Tavern. More details on each will be REVEALED in the coming months! For the most up to date information and to purchase tickets on Thursday, April 14th at 12PM EDT visit here.

In addition to the Coolidge Park lineup Saturday and Sunday, this year Moon River Music Festival is offering Friday and Saturday night shows at The Signal. Kicking the weekend off on Friday with Futurebirds and The WILD Feathers and a late-night show on Saturday with Valley plus Moody Joody. Tickets for these will go on sale Friday April 15th at 12PM EDT and will also be available here.

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival celebrates its seventh installment in 2022 and fourth in Chattanooga after outgrowing its previous home at Memphis' storied Levitt Shell. The last three years have been met with sold out crowds and created lasting memories along the Tennessee River for those who attended. Headliners included Wilco, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Avett Brothers, and THE HEAD and the Heart. Each year the festival has worked to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children's Hospital of Tennessee.