Left Field Messiah 'In Praise Of Bombast' LP Out In 2021

Today, Left Field Messiah share "Fuzz Machine", following up on their debut single "A.M. Moonlight" from September. Both tracks are singles off of their upcoming debut album, In Praise of Bombast, due out early next year.

Under The Radar premiered "Fuzz Machine", praising how Left Field Messiah "brings together their divergent energies to harmonize over blissed-out hooks channeled from some primal instinctual well." Left Field Messiah sees Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) coming together to create energizing, genre-blending music.

On "Fuzz Machine", Bays, Ruzumna, and Janson said the following: "Fuzz Machine was the third song we wrote for the record. It was also the song that inspired our band name because of the chaos and freedom we felt while working on it. It was a late night in the studio after finishing work on our second song when Jeremy started playing a nylon string guitar sample on his keyboard. We began laying down parts with odds and ends around the studio-a banjitar, harmonica, and then we frenetically recorded the intro vocals, which led to Steve grabbing a handheld mic and recording his vocals with the studio speakers on full blast. It felt raw, it felt right, and it helped the three of us to see through the haze of some toxic relationships we were in."

In Praise of Bombast- TRACKLISTING

01. Are You Ready

02. Fuzz Machine

03. A.M. Moonlight

04. Feels Like Summer

05. Hot Knife Hits

06. Classic Feeling

07. Young Libertine

08. Pink Flamingos

09. Golden Love

Left Field Messiah bio:

If you listen for it, a voice reverberates, pleading for spontaneity, more chaos, less thought. For Steve Bays (of Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (of Fitz & The Tantrums) and Erik Janson (formerly of Wildling), Left Field Messiah is their embrace of their internal calling: a rallying cry to document their impulsive, weird, eclectic and even ugly ideas.Their music teeters between soul and dark funk in one moment, and quickly disintegrates into howling rock on the next. Their song "Fuzz Machine," is perhaps the best example of LFM's ethos, with lines like "everyday I'm awreck, cuz rock is dead" swimming between blown out 80s synth stabs, a brittle nylon guitar sample, and harmonica. In this age of endless distraction, we need to embrace our moments of internal rebellion and find a lane to express it. For Bays, Ruzumna and Janson, Left Field Messiah is that -- their search for a way out.

