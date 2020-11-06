Left Field Messiah 'In Praise Of Bombast' LP Out In 2021
Today, Left Field Messiah share "Fuzz Machine", following up on their debut single "A.M. Moonlight" from September. Both tracks are singles off of their upcoming debut album, In Praise of Bombast, due out early next year.
Under The Radar premiered "Fuzz Machine", praising how Left Field Messiah "brings together their divergent energies to harmonize over blissed-out hooks channeled from some primal instinctual well." Left Field Messiah sees Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) coming together to create energizing, genre-blending music.On "Fuzz Machine", Bays, Ruzumna, and Janson said the following: "Fuzz Machine was the third song we wrote for the record. It was also the song that inspired our band name because of the chaos and freedom we felt while working on it. It was a late night in the studio after finishing work on our second song when Jeremy started playing a nylon string guitar sample on his keyboard. We began laying down parts with odds and ends around the studio-a banjitar, harmonica, and then we frenetically recorded the intro vocals, which led to Steve grabbing a handheld mic and recording his vocals with the studio speakers on full blast. It felt raw, it felt right, and it helped the three of us to see through the haze of some toxic relationships we were in."
In Praise of Bombast- TRACKLISTING
01. Are You Ready
02. Fuzz Machine
03. A.M. Moonlight
04. Feels Like Summer
05. Hot Knife Hits
06. Classic Feeling
07. Young Libertine
08. Pink Flamingos
09. Golden Love
Left Field Messiah bio: