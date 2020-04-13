Lee Brice Is #1 Most Added At Country Radio With Brand-New Radio Single, “One Of Them Girls”

Curb Records recording artist and ACM and CMA award winner Lee Brice's brand-new radio single, "One of Them Girls," which released everywhere on Friday, 4/10/20, is the #1 Most Added song today (4/13/20) at Country Radio on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

"One of Them Girls" follows the massive success of Brice's No. 1 smash hit, the Double Platinum "Rumor," and his duet with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now," which jumps into the Top 10 on the Mediabase Chart, a song that was performed by Pearce and Brice as part of the ACM's "Our Country" Pre-Show on Sunday 4/5/20. "Rumor" is currently nominated for "Single of the Year" at the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, which will broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on CBS. Stream or purchase "One of Them Girls" HERE.

Brice was inspired to write "One of Them Girls" on Father's Day last year after a moment of reflection looking at his family around him. Leaning further into the concept, the father of three immediately called an impromptu songwriting session at 2 a.m. the following morning with friends Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson, who helped him round out the song.

"I just love that the title could easily come across with a negative connotation at first," says Brice of the song he co-produced with Ben Glover and Kyle Jacobs. "But, it's so very much about that girl that all of us-deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives-really hope to have loving us."

The moving music video for "One of Them Girls," directed by Ryan Smith and filmed in November 2019, honors the tireless work of first responders everywhere. The thoughtful visual features a hero who is both a firefighter and a single parent. Watch the official video HERE.

Stream or purchase "One of Them Girls" HERE. For more info and all tour dates, visit www.leebrice.com.

When current ACM Award-nominated and Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with more than 1.9 billion on-demand streams, and three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. His latest mega-hit, "Rumor," is nominated in the category Single of the Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company's "Billionaires Club," becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner, and he's taken six radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," and "Rumor." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's TODAY, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018, and has performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks. Brice - who is currently Top 15 at Country Radio with Carly Pearce on "I Hope You're Happy Now" - is following the massive success of his hit "Rumor" with the announcement of his new radio single/song, "One of Them Girls," available now.





