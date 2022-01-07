Ledisi, Big Freedia & More Featured on TAKE ME TO THE RIVER Soundtrack

Today Petaluma Records announced an April 1st release date for the soundtrack to Take Me To The River: New Orleans - a forthcoming feature documentary film celebrating the undeniable musical history, heritage, legacy, culture, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana.

The Take Me To The River: New Orleans album features new recordings from PJ Morton, The Neville Brothers, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Dumpstaphunk, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, William Bell, Ani DiFranco, Donald Harrison, Ledisi, the late Dr. John, and many more (full tracklisting below). The album announcement comes with the first single "Act Like You Know" featuring Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, and Galactic.

Take Me To The River: New Orleans follows director Martin Shore's 2014 award-winning film Take Me To The River which documented the musical influence of Memphis. "Memphis told the American music story. New Orleans is a story of how World music was created," says Shore on his decision to document New Orleans.

The deluxe soundtrack release is a true collaboration that celebrates the melting pot that is the musical DNA of NOLA. From traditional jazz to Second line, From Rhythm and Blues to Hip Hop and Rap, from Funk/Soul to Rock and Roll, the producers of this wholly unique and unprecedented project have paired legendary legacy musicians with the rising stars of the 21st Century to create a historic musical collaboration unlike any that has come before.

The album features brand new recordings of the final performances from the Neville Brothers and one of the last studio sessions with Dr. John as well as all new collaborative performances from a range of great New Orleans artists. The music of New Orleans is a wholly unique worldwide collaboration, and Take Me To The River: New Orleans gives the viewer an insightful historical perspective of how global influences shaped, and continue to shape, a musical quilt that formed the music of this extraordinary city.

On April 1, 2022, the Take Me To The River: New Orleans soundtrack will be released on CD, deluxe vinyl set featuring 2 LPs and a large format 60 page book, and digital album via Petaluma Records.

Listen to "Act Like You Know" ft. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, and Galactic here:

Tracklist

CD ONE:

1. Cyril Neville with Voices of the Wetlands - "In Love with My NOLA"

2. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic - "Act Like You Know"

3. The Neville Brothers with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and George Porter Jr. - "(Hey Mama) Wild Tchoupitoulas"

4. Irma Thomas with Ledisi, featuring George Porter Jr., Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "I Wish Someone Would Care"

5. Dr. John and Davell Crawford - "Jock-A-Mo"

6. Soul Rebels featuring 5th Ward Weebie - "504 Enjoy Yourself"

7. Cyril Neville with Dumpstaphunk - "Street Parade"

8. PJ Morton featuring Cheeky Blakk and the New Breed Brass Band - "New Orleans Girl"

9. Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band - "Stompin Ground"

10. Walter Wolfman Washington - "Funk is in the House"

11. Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, William Bell - "Yes We Can Can"

12. Davell Crawford - "We Shall Gather at the River"

13. 79rs - "Wrong Part of Town"

14. New Orleans Drummers - "Lil Liza Jane" *



CD TWO:

1. Anders Osborne - "Improvise" *

2. Voices of the Wetlands with Cyril Neville - "Late in the Evening" *

3. Ledisi with George Porter Jr, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "Knockin" *

4. Davell Crawford - "One More Time" *

5. Ani DiFranco with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Roots of Music - "Little Plastic Castles" *

6. Donald Harrison with the Tipitina's Interns - "Donald's Tune" *

7. Dr. John - "Someone to Love" *

8. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Voices of the Wetlands - "Firewater"

9. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - "Sand Castle Headhunters"

10. Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ani DiFranco, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and the Roots of Music - "Blue Moon Special"

11. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah with the Tipitina's Interns - "When the Saints Go Marching In"

12. Irma Thomas with Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Ian Neville and Ivan Neville - "Carnival Time"

(* Tracks not on LP version, but available via included download card)