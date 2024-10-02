LeChateau Earl Records to Release The Debut Album Recording Of Juandolyn Stokes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LeChateau Earl Records today announces the debut album release of Griot: Word Painting, narrated by recording artist, poet, author, and renowned talk radio host Juandolyn Stokes. The album is a collection of sixteen vignettes mixed with words and music in the form of poetry, narration, prayers, scriptures, hymns, sermons, and songs. Produced by Damien Sneed and Gabriel Michael Carter, the album is a powerful tool to help navigate life's challenges and will be available worldwide on digital and streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz on Friday, October 4.

Griot: Word Painting is a brilliant recording in the African diaspora tradition. "The griot's role is passed down from generation to generation and is a long-standing component of West African culture," says Damien Sneed, chief executive officer and president of his boutique label LeChateau Earl Records. "The griot's duties included the preservation of genealogies, historical narratives, and oral traditions of their people. Additionally, praise songs were a part of the griot's repertoire. Throughout the history of Western culture, words have been used to paint, depict, and color stories, scriptures, and the history of Black people-and the epic triumph of Black culture."

"Juandolyn Stokes is a respected voice in the industry," Sneed continues. "She is about to make a profound impact with her debut project, 'Griot: Word Painting.' This recording project differs from any other recording project I've encountered and will become a standard template and a new paradigm for others to follow. This collection offers comfort in times of loss, grief, and disappointment. Stokes' voice is a beacon of hope and is even more relevant than ever in the face of political upheaval, moral decay, and societal unrest."

Juandolyn Stokes' debut recording is the first new album released on LeChateau Earl Records since 2020. Sneed continues, "Signing Juandolyn Stokes to the label was an easy decision because she helped to mastermind the late Bishop Iona Locke's debut project 'Kingdom Victory Live' and my recording, 'Broken To Minister.' She is also a former record label executive and has consulted with us on how the label could best market both projects. She came to Bishop Locke and me while we were building the company from the ground up and we did our best to establish our boutique record label as the 'House of Nobility.'"

The first single from the album is "On Christ The Solid Rock" featuring Markita Knight & Elvis Lewis. The sixteen tracks on the album includes "The Creation" (James Weldon Johnson), "The Clock Is Ticking" (Ecclesiastes 3: 1-5, KJV), "A Hymn To The Evening" (Phyllis Wheatley), "On Christ The Solid Rock" featuring Markita Knight & Elvis Lewis (Hymn) Song, "On Christ The Solid Rock" featuring Markita Knight & Elvis Lewis (Exhortation), "On Christ The Solid Rock" featuring Markita Knight & Elvis Lewis (Sermon), "Isaiah's Song" (Isaiah 53: 1-15, KJV), "Let My People Go" (James Weldon Johnson), "Listen, Lord - A Prayer (James Weldon Johnson), "Noah Built The Ark" (James Weldon Johnson), "Prodigal Son (James Weldon Johnson), "Mother To Son" (Langston Hughes), "The Negro Speaks of Rivers" (Langston Hughes), "A Psalmist's Cry" (Psalm 23, KJV), "Jesus Chant" and "God's Gonna Keep You Strong."

Griot: Word Painting also represents a culmination of Stokes' lifelong work in ministry, music, media and education. She has authored five books, including The Closet: A Haven for Prayer, What Have I Been Called to Do, Am I That Woman?, The Prayer Closet, and

Psalms: A Preparatory Study of the Book of Psalms.

Stokes has been featured as a narrator on several audio and video projects including The Harvest Tabernacle Choir ("Introduction" from The Release Live album); The Atlanta Chapter of the GMWA Mass Choir ("Exhortation" from the Never Forget album); Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Crusade Choir ("Introduction to Christ Did It All" from Live at Morehouse College album; David Walker & High Praise ("So Long" and "Holy One" from his forthcoming fall 2024 live recording; Gospel Heritage Foundation ("Precious Jesus" from the GT3 Praise & Worship album); ("Safety Part II" from the GT3 album); ("My Praise Is My Weapon," "Praise Break" and additional narration from the GT4 album); featured as a guest narrator on the live video recording at the Maranda Curtis Experience ("To He Who Sits On The Throne," from the To Him Who Sits On The Throne album); Patrick Lundy & Ministers of Music from the Majesty: A Recording of Anthems, Hymns and Spirituals album, where she narrated the full album of songs including "Soon Ah Will Be Done," "Fix Me," "I Get Joy," and "Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow."

For more than 40 years, Stokes has built an expansive career in both television and radio broadcasting. Currently, she is a television host of "Atlanta Live" on WATC-TV Network (Atlanta, GA); and host of the daily radio talk show, "On Point with Juandolyn Stokes" of Audacy, Inc. Network, 1380 WAOK Radio (Atlanta, GA). Her previous work as a television host includes TBN Network (Atlanta, GA). She was a radio host of "Morning Inspiration with Juandolyn Stokes" on Earl Bynum Radio Show on the Rejoice Gospel Network (Dallas, TX); guest host on the nationally syndicated radio network, Inspirations Across America (Atlanta, GA); host of "The Bobby Jones Gospel Radio Show" on Sheridan Gospel Network (Pittsburgh, PA); host of "The Juandolyn Stokes Gospel Show" on the Sheridan Gospel Network (Pittsburgh, PA); host of "Joy in The Morning" on WCLK Jazz 91.9 Radio in Atlanta, GA; host of "Gospel Teen Timers" at iHeart Radio (Savannah, GA); and host of "Sunday Afternoon Gospel Show" on WSOK Radio (Savannah, GA).

A champion of education, Stokes has dedicated part of her life's vocation to training and teaching. She is an adjunct professor at Beulah Heights Bible College and teaches Biblical Education courses such as Systematic Theology, Urban Evangelism, and Expository Teaching. She was also a Teacher's Assistant at the Interdenominational Theological Center for Christian Education and Youth Ministry courses.

Church leaders from around the world call on Stokes to teach and train pastors, ministers, and staff. Topics include "Leading in the 21st Century," "Evangelism," and "Understanding Your Purpose." Stokes also offers deep dives into the "Book of Psalms," "The Synoptic Gospels," "Major/Minor Prophets," "Revelation," and the "Theology and Psychology of Praise," just to name a few.

Born and raised in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, young Stokes was nurtured in her Christian walk and Christian ministry by her parents, the late Deacon Thomas Stokes and the late Elder Helen Stokes. After high school, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue a Broadcast Management degree at Clark Atlanta University. She graduated from Beulah Heights University with an Associate and Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education. Later, she received her seminary training from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, GA, and graduated with honors with a Master of Arts in Christian Education and a Master of Divinity.

