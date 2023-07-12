Le Couleur Share Motorik Single 'Autobahn'

Their new concept LP is due out September 22.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 4 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album

Le Couleur Share Motorik Single 'Autobahn'

Quebecois alt-pop group Le Couleur have announced Comme dans un penthouse, a new concept LP due out September 22 via Lisbon Lux Records. Accompanying this announcement, the band have shared a new single entitled “Autobahn.”

A fittingly driving track, the song pulses with vintage krautrock touches, from its calculated synths to its motorik beat. First seen on their 2016 album P.O.P, “Autobahn” re-introduces Barbara, an assistant to a star that’s fallen from grace as she flees to a collection of islands off the coast of Panama with stolen money, constantly on the run, and addicted to the chase and the quest for new feelings.

Or, as Le Couleur describes, “Sentiments nouveaux.” Sadly, her journey ends in a catastrophic car crash; for her, the end is undoubtedly the best way out. Despite the grizzly subject matter, the track relishes in a Ballardian mania, as synths fizz and pop around the gory yet danceable climax. Like a speeding car careening off the freeway, “Autobahn” ignites chaos in everything in its path, including the dance floor. 

The band explains, “Barbara is the symbol of this relentless quest for intensity and thrill. Always on the hunt for renewed sensations, all that's left for her is to break down taboos in order to feel a tiny bit of excitement. Her tragic fate is inevitable. Death will steal her away as the ultimate pursuit.”

Since debuting a decade ago with 2013’s Voyage Love EP, Le Couleur have plumbed the depths of human desire, all while refining a unique spin on vintage dance music. The band, originally founded by by Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums), has since expanded to include Philippe Beaudin (percussion, synths), Jean-Cimon Tellier (guitar), and Louis-Joseph Cliche (synths, vocals), and has used this extensive and versatile lineup to pursue the sounds of many varied influences, from 70s erotica, to psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson.

All of this results in the rich and irresistibly danceable performances for which the group have become known. Their upcoming LP marks their first full length effort since 2020’s Concorde; a promising return for a mysterious and alluring group.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Andy Jon



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Upper Wilds Share Surprise Bandcamp-Exclusive Single Infinity Drama Photo
Upper Wilds Share Surprise Bandcamp-Exclusive Single 'Infinity Drama'

Opening with scrambled transmissions and radar bleeps, guitarist Dan Friel cuts through the noise with an angular guitar hook before the rhythm section of bassist Jason Binnick and drummer Jeff Ottenbacher come crashing in, erupting into gleeful distortion, soaring harmonies and white-knuckled riffs that owe as much to Thin Lizzy.

2
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album Photo
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

The album is their first official project as a collective, after initially discovering their musical chemistry when collaborating on 2022’s “More and More,” released by Camerieri and Hagen’s project, CARM. Following that experience, Brickell, Camerieri and Hagen were inspired to further explore their shared creativity and spent three days together.

3
Punk Upstarts Adolescents Announce New Album & Tour Photo
Punk Upstarts Adolescents Announce New Album & Tour

The Adolescents, who helped establish the blueprint for Orange County punk rock according to All Music Guide, announced they are celebrating the 43rd anniversary as a band with the release of their new album Caesar Salad Days on vinyl/digital formats this Friday via the legendary independent label, Frontier Records.

4
Hailey Whitters Announces New EP Im In Love Photo
Hailey Whitters Announces New EP 'I'm In Love'

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star and ACM “New Female Artist of the Year” Hailey Whitters announced a new six-song EP I’m In Love that will be released on July 28 via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud. The song was written by Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, and Cameron Bedell. Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist LineupRokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup
Video: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie Trailer
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-UpJudas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MOULIN ROUGE!