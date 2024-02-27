Lawrence Rothman Debuts New Song 'LAX' Feat. Amanda Shires

Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman's new song, “LAX,” featuring Amanda Shires, is debuting today.

“LAX” was inspired by a trip Rothman took to Tennessee, where they stayed in a historic cabin outside of Nashville once inhabited by Leonard Cohen in the late ‘60s. It was during this trip/visit that Rothman was rushed to the hospital, an experience that led them to reflect on their near-fatal battle with anorexia and the pain, denial and self-destruction they experienced because of it.

Reflecting on the song, Rothman shares: “Constant bombardment by media images and social pressure can cause you to feel uncomfortable about your body and the way you look. Product after product to stay thin, social media encouraging people to not only get thin, but be dangerously thin. The ‘starving the body perfection' that went around social media really took me under and it hurts me to admit, but I got caught up in the web of wanting to look like images that were mostly likely photoshopped. One of the root issues of eating disorders is perfection and people-pleasing, I found myself going to Walgreens and buying up LAXatives hence the ‘LAX' title and weight loss pills. So many that my stomach started bleeding. On social media, you have to look like this, your body has to be shaped this way or you're ugly. And product after product is thrown at you to stay thin. Amanda and I have been working together the last 3 years, I produced her album Take It Like A Man and Loving You with Bobbie Nelson. We have a great musical bond and wonderful friendship. It made sense to have a close friend lend their voice to such a vulnerable song. Plus, I'm a huge fan of her delicate but powerful voice!”

“LAX” is the latest track unveiled from Rothman's anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which will be released April 26 on KRO Records (pre-order).

Ahead of the release, Rothman has shared two additional songs: “Poster Child” (written with and guitars by Jason Isbell) and the title track. Born in St. Louis, MO and now based between Los Angeles and Nashville, Lawrence is known for their genre-bending work, which includes their most recent album, 2021's acclaimed Good Morning, America (feat. Lucinda Williams, Amanda Shires, Marissa Nader, Girlpool, etc) as well as their work as a producer and songwriter for artists including Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon, SASAMI, Soccer Mommy and more.

For this next chapter in their ever-evolving artistic career, Lawrence arrived at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios to make an album that stands as a testament to resilience—capturing the strength and lessons salvaged from their decade-long struggle with body dysmorphia, while addressing themes of addiction, gender identity and societal pressures. Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell), with contributions from Isbell, Amanda Shires and S.G. Goodman.

Rooted in Lawrence's upbringing surrounded by folk and country music in Missouri, The Plow That Broke the Plains is a snapshot of their most unfiltered self. Describing the recording process, Lawrence shares, “The Plow That Broke the Plains is me not hiding behind any persona or mask and just being myself and putting that uncensored self into the words and recordings no matter how painful the confrontation was.”

In celebration of the release, Lawrence will embark on a west coast tour this spring including stops at L.A.'s Lodge Room, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Show Bar, San Diego's Soda Bar, Pioneertown's Pappy and Harriet's and Nashville's The Basement among others. See below for full itinerary.

THE PLOW THAT BROKE THE PLAINS SPRING TOUR

April 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room

April 26—Santa Cruz, CA—The Atrium at the Catalyst

April 27—San Francisco, CA—The Lost Church

April 28—Folsom, CA—Folsom Hotel

April 29—Reno, NV—Holland Project

May 1—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

May 2—Portland, OR—Show Bar

May 3—Willamina, OR—Wildwood Hotel

May 8—Costa Mesa, CA—The Wayfarer

May 9—San Diego—Soda Bar

May 10—Phoenix, AZ—Dirty Drummer

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

May 12—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s

May 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement

