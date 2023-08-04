Lauv Releases New Summer Single 'Love U Like That'

Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases his new single and visualizer, “Love U Like That,” out everywhere via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

Stepping into the next phase of his music, Lauv crafts a euphoric, pop-infused ode to a partner on “Love U Like That.” Low-fi drum beats and sparkling synth accents allow Lauv’s vocals to be at the track’s forefront as he whispers, “You could really tear me apart.”

“I’m so insanely proud of this new song because it marks the beginning of a new era for me,” says Lauv. A song about realizing you’re into something you didn’t think you were into and empowering yourself to go for it and not judge yourself and let society or ideas sway you from it. It’s the beginning of a journey, it’s a proud start."

Last August, Lauv released his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, to high acclaim. Singles “Kids Are Born Stars,” “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” and “26” received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, UPROXX, MTV, and V Magazine with Billboard calling him “one of pop’s premier songwriters.”

The album was supported by a 27-date headline North American tour, including New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Amassing over 11 billion streams and earning over 18 million monthly Spotify listeners, Lauv has solidified himself as a true force in the pop landscape.

The remainder of 2023 sees Lauv performing both headline and festival sets across the globe, including Summer Sonic in Japan and Loveloud Festival in Salt Lake City, UT. To purchase tickets, please visit here. Stay tuned for more from Lauv.

Lauv Tour Dates

August 19 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

August 20 - Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

August 22 - Hong Kong - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo

August 23 - Hong Kong - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo

August 26 - Bangkok, Thailand - Ballroom Hall 1-4, QSNCC

August 29 - Seoul, South Korea - KSPO Dome

August 31 - Taipei - Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1

September 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Soundrenaline Festival

September 5 - Singapore, China - Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 7 - Kaohsiung - KS Arena

September 9 - Cebu City, Philippines - Waterfront Hotel

September 11 - Manila, Philippines - SM Mall of Asia Arena

October 3 - Amsterdam, North Holland - AFAS Live

October 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

October 6 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

October 7 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

October 9 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

October 10 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

October 12 - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo

October 18 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

October 19 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

October 21 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

October 22 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

October 23 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre

October 24 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre

October 26 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

November 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Loveloud Music Festival

November 15 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex

November 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Music Festival

About Lauv

For as much as he’s known for intriguing and inventive soundscapes, multi-Platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller, first and foremost. His stories continue to enchant audiences everywhere by converting the magic around him into generational anthems.

Starting his artist career in 2015, Lauv introduced himself with viral sensation “The Other,” he landed a global smash in the form of “I Like Me Better.” It tallied over 2 billion streams, while reaching Top 10 chart positioning at Top 40 radio and Top 5 chart positioning at Hot AC radio in the US, went sextuple-Platinum in the US and Platinum in twelve other countries.

He served up Gold-selling 2018 playlist I Met You When I Was 18 and Gold-selling 2020 debut album ~how i’m feeling~ along with a procession of hits, including the Platinum hit “I’m So Tired” with Troye Sivan as well as Gold-certified singles “There’s No Way” [feat. Julia Michaels] and “f, I’m Lonely” [feat. Anne-Marie].” I

n between selling out headline tours and supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, he has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. Lauv’s second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, released in August 2022 and features singles “26", “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” “Kids Are Born Stars,” and “Stranger.”

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn