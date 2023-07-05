Laurie Berkner Will Release New Music Video 'Wash It'

A new Laurie Berkner music video for kids, "Wash It," will be released on Friday, July 7.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Laurie Berkner Will Release New Music Video 'Wash It'

A new Laurie Berkner music video for kids, "Wash It," will be released on Friday, July 7.

Vroom vroom! It’s time to clean those driving machines! Laurie’s truck, car, and bus have gone through muck and mud, so what do she and her young helpers do? They pick up their sponges and hoses and wash those vehicles every which way: side-to-side, round-and-round, bottom-to-top, and up-and-down. Kids will love the rocking beat of this ‘60s-flavored number.

The inspiration for "Wash It" came from one of Laurie Berkner's fans. "At the height of the pandemic, when I was doing one of my live 'Berkner Break' online concerts, I received a comment from a fan asking for a song about washing vehicles because their son just loved washing cars and trucks," explains Laurie. "I thought it was a great idea but forgot about it until the end of last year, when I suddenly recalled the request and was inspired to write 'Wash It.'"

About Laurie Berkner

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theatre. Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Americana Artist Mark Elliott Releases New Single Taking You South Photo
Americana Artist Mark Elliott Releases New Single 'Taking You South'

Americana singer/songwriter and recording artist Mark Elliott recently released his new single 'Taking You South.'

2
Austins Oblivion Access Festival 2024 Dates Announced Photo
Austin's Oblivion Access Festival 2024 Dates Announced

Having proven themselves with booking the likes of Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Have a Nice Life, Lil Ugly Mane, Faust, Duster, Clams Casino, Clipping. + Earth, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, and much more, Oblivion Access 2024 will no-doubt continue to push the boundaries of sonic exploration.

3
Anne-Marie Drops New Track Trainwreck Photo
Anne-Marie Drops New Track 'Trainwreck'

Ahead of her upcoming third studio album UNHEALTHY, British pop star Anne-Marie has dropped her new single, “Trainwreck.” Produced by Billen Ted (Raye, Becky Hill) and written by Anne-Marie, Kamille (Dua Lipa) and Plested (Lewis Capaldi), the song captures the sweet relief of breaking free from a bad relationship.

4
SLUGish Ensemble to Release New Album In Solitude Photo
SLUGish Ensemble to Release New Album 'In Solitude'

SLUGish Ensemble’s third recording In Solitude. Led by composer and multi-reedist Steven Lugerner, In Solitude brings the chemistry of the band’s 2022 album, Live At Sam First, under the hood of Oakland’s venerable 25th Street Recording studio, extending the signature SLUGish minimalistic math-jazz to Lugerner’s inspired original compositions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
CHICAGO