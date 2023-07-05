Laurie Berkner Will Release New Music Video 'Wash It'

A new Laurie Berkner music video for kids, "Wash It," will be released on Friday, July 7.

Vroom vroom! It’s time to clean those driving machines! Laurie’s truck, car, and bus have gone through muck and mud, so what do she and her young helpers do? They pick up their sponges and hoses and wash those vehicles every which way: side-to-side, round-and-round, bottom-to-top, and up-and-down. Kids will love the rocking beat of this ‘60s-flavored number.

The inspiration for "Wash It" came from one of Laurie Berkner's fans. "At the height of the pandemic, when I was doing one of my live 'Berkner Break' online concerts, I received a comment from a fan asking for a song about washing vehicles because their son just loved washing cars and trucks," explains Laurie. "I thought it was a great idea but forgot about it until the end of last year, when I suddenly recalled the request and was inspired to write 'Wash It.'"

About Laurie Berkner

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theatre. Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”