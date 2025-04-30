Lauren Spencer Smith Confirms Headline Tour Across Europe, New Zealand, & More

Presale begins Tuesday, May 6, with general on sale beginning Friday, May 9 at 9A.M. local time.
Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith will set out on THE ART OF BEING A MESS headline tour this Fall. Kicking off on September 3 in Madrid, she will embark on a 29-date tour, spanning Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand, including stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Dublin, Glasgow and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
Her highly anticipated sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, is out June 27 on Island Records/Republic Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. Presale begins Tuesday, May 6, with general on sale beginning Friday, May 9 at 9A.M. local time. Tickets and more information HERE.
True to its name, THE ART OF BEING A MESS captures the emotional rollercoaster Spencer Smith experienced while writing her second album. Each song taps into a feeling—anger, devastation, love, peace, confusion and everything in between, sometimes all at once. Reflecting on the chaos of being human, each song finds Spencer Smith revisiting real stories and experiences in her life. With this album, she reminds listeners to embrace and feel comfortable in their emotions, that not everything is black-and-white.
THE ART OF BEING A MESS follows her debut album, Mirror (2023), which features the RIAA Certified Platinum singles “Flowers” and “Fingers Crossed”—the latter of which peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached over 875 million global streams.
From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People’s Choice Awards—where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.
July 3—Calgary, Alberta—Calgary Stampede
September 3—Madrid, Spain—Sala La Riviera
September 4—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
September 6—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique
September 9—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
September 10—Hamburg, Germany—Inselpark Arena
September 12—Stockholm, Sweden—Fållan
September 13—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
September 14—Oslo, Norway—Sentrum Scene
September 17—Berlin, Germany—Columbiahalle
September 19—Prague, Czechia—SaSaZu
September 20—Vienna, Austria—Gasometer
September 22—Munich, Germany—Tonhalle
September 23—Zurich, Switzerland—X-Tra
September 25—Oberhausen, Germany—Turbinenhalle 1
September 26—Paris, France—Bataclan
September 29—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium
October 2—London, UK—Eventim Apollo
October 5—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy
October 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Victoria Warehouse
October 9—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy
October 10—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall
October 12—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy
October 13—Bristol, UK—Beacon
November 2—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall
November 4—Sydney, AU—Hordern Pavilion
November 6—Brisbane, AU—The Fortitude Music Hall
November 7—Melbourne, AU—Festival Hall
November 8—Adelaide, AU—Hindley Street Music Hall
November 10—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre
