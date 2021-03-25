Lauren Sanderson Unveils Video for 'Hi'

Rising independent artist Lauren Sanderson has unveiled her brand new music video for recent single "Hi." Slightly hip-hop, slightly indie, slightly pop, 100% Lauren - her new song rings in the start of a new era with a bang and has cemented her place as an artist to watch this year. The track has been added to playlists including Apple Music's New in Pop, Spotify's Indie Pop and Alone Again, NPR and Vevo's New Music Friday, Shazam's Best of the Week and more and praised by press including Ones To Watch, MTV, Gay Times, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine and Atwood Magazine.

"Although the song is very emotional, I wanted the video to feel completely freeing like you've finally come to accept the heartbreak," Lauren shares. "The video was filmed with camcorders and random locations like on a boat and a carousel that made me feel free. Emotions during a breakup can be so hard to process and this is what it feels like to finally let go and be at peace with what was meant to be."

The new single, produced by Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, The Aces) marks yet another career highlight for Sanderson, who turned heads in 2019 opening for FINNEAS and has built a cult following thanks to her no-holds-barred honesty, relentless DIY work ethic and electric persona.

While her acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, was brimming with wide-eyed wonder, the LA-via-Indiana singer/songwriter is kicking her way into this new era of her career. MTV, Billboard, Zane Lowe's Beats 1, Alternative Press and Spotify's New Music Friday have all signed on in support of her swirling, intoxicating blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and R&B - imbued with the same charisma and conviction that made her a YouTube presence and even earned her a TED Talk at age 19 in 2015.

"I don't want to play the underdog anymore," she declares. "I know what I'm capable of, and I'm ready to bring the star power."

Be sure to stay tuned to Lauren Sanderson's socials for more information soon.

Watch the video for "Hi" here: