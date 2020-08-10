Lauren Phillips Releases New Single, 'Honest, Tonight'

The song is the first single off of her upcoming EP, Handsome Woman, which is being released at the end of this year.

Chicago born songstress, Lauren Phillips, has been busy building her music career, even through the limitations of the Covid crisis. Now based in Los Angeles, and a part of the resurgent Laurel Canyon music scene, Lauren has embraced the digital music world and found an active audience engaging with her songs.

Her new single, "Honest, Tonight", is another collaboration with Grammy Nominated producer Brian West (Sia, Nelly Furtardo and Maroon 5), and recorded in his Laurel Canyon Studio. For this latest effort, she enlisted Executive Producer Elliott Beenk (Chad Smith, Lissie, Josh Dean) and Grammy Award winner Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Sia) who mastered the song.

Watch the lyric video for "Honest, Tonight" below!

As a relative newcomer to the music scene, Lauren has been flattered by the support she's been receiving from both media and fans alike. Leading LGBTQ outlets, Pride.com and Curve Magazine, have included her in prominent features around her debut EP, I Could Love You Everyday. Pride invited her to be a part of their two big Pride Month promotions, Soundtracks of Pride and their annual virtual Pride Month music festival.

Lauren was determined to finish her new single before the lockdown went into place. She spent as much time as possible at Brian's home, which is also his music studio. "We sat on his roof in Laurel Canyon for hours playing the song over and over again until we finally finished," recalls Lauren. Adding Emily Lazar to the process was a major bonus. "I feel lucky that Emily mastered the song. She's such a legend and the end sound feels very special."

Originally from the south side of Chicago, Lauren started her musical journey touring coffee shops while still a student at Eastern Illinois University. Soon after graduating college, and inspired by Jack Kerouc and the Laurel Canyon music scene, Lauren booked a one way ticket to LA. Arriving with nothing more than a backpack, a few hundred dollars and a South Side attitude, Lauren began her new adventure.

"Honest Tonight" is the first single off of Lauren's upcoming second EP release, Handsome Woman, which is being released at the end of this year. Additional plans include more singles, video content and a tour, which is in the works now.

For more on Lauren, her music and plans, visit: https://laurenphillipsmusic.com/

