Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lauren Morrow Makes Her Long-Awaited Full-Length Debut with 'People Talk'

Lauren Morrow Makes Her Long-Awaited Full-Length Debut with 'People Talk'

March 31st will see the release of People Talk, a collection of ten songs.

Jan. 25, 2023  

In the short few years since Lauren Morrow branched out from her more-than-a-decade-long role as the frontwoman of The Whiskey Gentry, her solo career has taken her above and beyond what was ever imagined-from being listed "Best of" in the pages of Rolling Stone and Garden & Gun to performing on television sets nationwide on PBS. And surprisingly, Morrow has done it all without ever putting out a full-length album.

That is, until now. March 31st will see the release of People Talk, a collection of ten songs that Morrow says "truly reflect who I am as a person and the sounds I've been waiting to explore for my entire career."

Produced by Parker Cason and mixed by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White, Phish) and Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Tom Waits, Shania Twain), People Talk finds Morrow exploring her beyond-country influences like 90s Alternative, Britpop, and 80s New Wave bands with moody, brutally honest lyrical content and rock n roll attitudes; all with Morrow's signature soprano and vulnerable vibrato and a host of atypically-Americana vibes and tones.

The end result is a patiently cultivated and refined sound not unfamiliar to fans, but a pure expression of everything Morrow is made of-not just what we've seen so far.

Today, Morrow shared the first single from People Talk, "Only Nice When I'm High," and its accompanying music video which features Morrow and her on-screen pal, a living, breathing, three-foot-tall joint-ok, it's a puppet, but it's adorable. "A few years ago, my husband Jason and I smoked a little joint before we went Christmas shopping," Morrow says about the impetus of the tune.

"While we were walking through shops and chatting about things, he turned to me and said 'you're a lot nicer when you're high.' He isn't wrong." But she doesn't want listeners to get the wrong impression.

"I'm not a huge stoner or anything, but a little toke here and there helps me navigate my life and be the person I know I am inside when my anxiety isn't trying to derail me," she says. "The song is a very intimate look inside my brain, my thoughts about myself, and how I fit in the world around me."

Yesterday, Holler. premiered "Only Nice When I'm High," writing, "With its refreshingly light-hearted approach to mental health and witty wordplay, it's reminiscent of Pageant Material era Kacey but with an added indie twist of Fiona Apple and Alanis Morissette. It's an intoxicating concoction that gives her undeniably country sound a juicy little kick that's so often missing in mainstream country pop. It might be the start of a Geek Country revolution."

Fans can watch the "Only Nice When I'm High" video today at this link, stream here, and go ahead and pre-order or pre-save right here ahead of People Talk's March 31st release on Big Kitty Records-Morrow's own record label, along with her husband and business/creative partner, Jason Morrow.

Watch the new video here:

Lauren Morrow Tour Dates

March 31 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (Get Happier Fridays)

Apr 18 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

Apr 19 - Mariefred, Sweden - Gripsholms Vardshus

Apr 20 - Tranas, Sweden - Plan B

Apr 21 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Tryckhallen

Apr 22 - Kristianstad, Sweden - Kulturkvarteret

Apr 23 - Hyltebruk, Sweden - Forum

Apr 25 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Hotel Hulingen

Apr 26 - Oslo, Norway - Krosset

Apr 27 - Trodheim, Norway - Moskus

Apr 28 - Ringbu, Norway - Amemoen Gard

Apr 29 - Ljusdal, Sweden - Roda Kvam

Apr 30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Twang

May 3 - Norrtajle, Sweden - Imperial

May 4 - Ostersund, Sweden - Captain Cook

May 5 - Pitea, Sweden - Studio Acusticum

May 6 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Q-Bar



Mary Middlefield Shares New Single This Ones For You Photo
Mary Middlefield Shares New Single 'This Ones For You'
'This One’s For You' was co-produced by Mary Middlefield alongside frequent collaborator Gwen Buord. The track demonstrates a more upbeat side to Mary Middlefield. As Mary continues to add personal touches to her growing artistry, the video, directed by Imogen Harrison (Peaky Blinders, Luz). Watch the new music video now!
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip-Hop Cruise Photo
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip-Hop Cruise
The lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, and more.
Cloe Wilder Delivers Ethereal New Single Remember Me Photo
Cloe Wilder Delivers Ethereal New Single 'Remember Me'
16-year-old pop artist — Cloe Wilder — is a rare exception; she finds herself writing and recording a sophomore EP (produced and co-written by Sam Nicolosi; exact details TBA). The EP’s second offering — the ethereal and emotional “Remember Me” — and introduces a theme that’s intricately interwoven throughout the entire forthcoming project. 
Michigander Releases New Single Superglue Photo
Michigander Releases New Single 'Superglue'
“Superglue' first premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, and watch the official music video, directed by Johnny Chew (Nick Jonas, Dayglow), which documents the brutal leg break Singer suffered while filming the music video back in the fall, ultimately delaying the release of the EP and his headlining tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'
January 25, 2023

The 30th anniversary edition will be available as a 140g transparent orange double vinyl LP, a 6-panel digipak CD x2, cassette, and streaming via all DSPs, featuring 6 bonus tracks - including “Hip Hop Hooray” (Extended Mix), never before available on streaming services - plus remixes from Pete Rock and The Beatnuts.
Valley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining TourValley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining Tour
January 25, 2023

JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation. Valley release the theatrical music video for “Throwback Tears,” complete with choreographed break-ups, a performance and a dance routine. Watch the La La Land- esque music video now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND Trailer
January 25, 2023

Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon’s family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word. Watch the new video trailer now!
Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'
January 25, 2023

Lee shares the powerful final single of the project, 'Los Angeles' out everywhere now. The most delicate and heart-wrenching song on the forthcoming LP, “Los Angeles” is the comfort to which every hopeless creative can empathetically cry along. With a pulsating soundscape like an unstable heartbeat, the track lifts and falls as a trepid exhale.
Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'
January 25, 2023

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, announces We Know The Sky, her first new music since her 2018 acclaimed debut Knock Hard, with its opening track and lead single “Dreamer.”
share